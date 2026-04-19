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Points and payouts: See what each player earned at RBC Heritage in Harbour Town

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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at RBC Heritage

Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at RBC Heritage

    Written by Rob Bolton

    If a renovation ever needed validation that it was a roaring success upon its reveal, having the tournament on which it’s contested boil down to a playoff among a pair of former winners, each of whom also is a major champion, more than qualifies.

    So it is written, so it shall be.

    With a birdie on the par-4 18th hole, the only hole required in sudden death, Matt Fitzpatrick emerged with the victory at the RBC Heritage in what was the debut of the renovation of Harbour Town Golf Links. The Brit earned 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of a $20-million purse for winning the fourth Signature Event of the season. Scroll or swipe past the table for more details.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Matt Fitzpatrick266 / -18700.000$3,600,000.00
    P2Scottie Scheffler266 / -18400.000$2,160,000.00
    3S.W. Kim268 / -16350.000$1,360,000.00
    T4Collin Morikawa271 / -13300.000$823,333.33
    T4Harris English271 / -13300.000$823,333.33
    T4Ludvig Åberg271 / -13300.000$823,333.33
    7Bud Cauley272 / -12225.000$665,000.00
    T8Rickie Fowler273 / -11163.750$555,000.00
    T8Kurt Kitayama273 / -11163.750$555,000.00
    T8Patrick Cantlay273 / -11163.750$555,000.00
    T8Gary Woodland273 / -11163.750$555,000.00
    T12Keegan Bradley274 / -10105.000$399,250.00
    T12Matt McCarty274 / -10105.000$399,250.00
    T12Xander Schauffele274 / -10105.000$399,250.00
    T12Steven Fisk274 / -10105.000$399,250.00
    T16Jordan Smith275 / -957.556$256,694.44
    T16Maverick McNealy275 / -957.556$256,694.44
    T16Wyndham Clark275 / -957.556$256,694.44
    T16Akshay Bhatia275 / -957.556$256,694.44
    T16Sam Burns275 / -957.556$256,694.44
    T16Ryan Fox275 / -957.556$256,694.44
    T16Patrick Rodhgers275 / -957.556$256,694.44
    T16Pierceson Coody275 / -957.556$256,694.44
    T16Andrew Novak275 / -957.556$256,694.44
    T25Michael Kim276 / -835.375$142,750.00
    T25Chris Gotterup276 / -835.375$142,750.00
    T25Sahith Theesala276 / -835.375$142,750.00
    T25J.J. Spaun276 / -835.375$142,750.00
    T25Russell Henley276 / -835.375$142,750.00
    T25Cameron Young276 / -835.375$142,750.00
    T25Aldrich Potgieter276 / -835.375$142,750.00
    T25Brian Harman276 / -835.375$142,750.00
    T33Michael Thorbjornsen277 / -723.250$92,444.44
    T33Ryan Gerard277 / -723.250$92,444.44
    T33Ben Griffin277 / -723.250$92,444.44
    T33Adam Schenk277 / -723.250$92,444.44
    T33Jordan Spieth277 / -723.250$92,444.44
    T33Karl Vilips277 / -723.250$92,444.44
    T33Jacob Bridgeman277 / -723.250$92,444.44
    T33Chandler Blanchet277 / -723.250$92,444.44
    T33Joe Highsmith277 / -723.250$92,444.44
    T42Jason Day278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T42Sungjae Im278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T42Daniel Berger278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T42Andrew Putnam278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T42Michael Brennan278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T42Shane Lowry278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T42Robert MacIntyre278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T42Lucas Glover278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T42Viktor Hovland278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T42Sepp Straka278 / -615.450$55,300.00
    T52Garrick Higgo279 / -511.500$43,500.00
    T52Tommy Fleetwood279 / -511.500$43,500.00
    T52Sudarshan Yellamaraju279 / -511.500$43,500.00
    T55William Mouw280 / -49.500$39,600.00
    T55Nicolai Højgaard280 / -49.500$39,600.00
    T55Corey Conners280 / -49.500$39,600.00
    T55Matt Wallace280 / -49.500$39,600.00
    T55Sami Valimaki280 / -49.500$39,600.00
    T60Ricky Castillo281 / -37.750$36,500.00
    T60J.T. Poston281 / -37.750$36,500.00
    T60Ryo Hisatsune281 / -37.750$36,500.00
    T60Nick Taylor281 / -37.750$36,500.00
    T60Min Woo Lee281 / -37.750$36,500.00
    T65Denny McCarthy282 / -26.625$34,250.00
    T65Harry Hall282 / -26.625$34,250.00
    T65Alex Noren282 / -26.625$34,250.00
    T65Sam Stevens282 / -26.625$34,250.00
    T69Max Homa283 / -15.875$33,125.00
    T69Johnny Keefer283 / -15.875$33,125.00
    T71Taylor Pendrith284 / E5.250$32,500.00
    T71Tom Hoge284 / E5.250$32,500.00
    T71David Lipsky284 / E5.250$32,500.00
    T74Jhonattan Vegas286 / 24.500$31,750.00
    T74Austin Smotherman286 / 24.500$31,750.00
    T74Jake Knapp286 / 24.500$31,750.00
    T77Justin Thomas287 / 33.750$31,000.00
    T77Brian Campbell287 / 33.750$31,000.00
    T77Marco Penge287 / 33.750$31,000.00
    80Billy Horschel289 / 53.250$30,500.00
    81Nico Echavarria290 / 63.000$30,250.00
    82Tony Finau295 / 112.750$30,000.00

    Although Fitzpatrick laced his approach through a cross-breeze to just 13 feet, four inches, at No. 18 in the playoff, he didn’t do himself any favors the previous time he played it in regulation. A bogey-5 allowed Scheffler to eliminate Fitzpatrick’s three-shot lead entering the finale on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina as both closed out four rounds at 18-under 266.

    Fitzpatrick’s final conversion secured his fourth PGA TOUR victory and second in a playoff, both of which at Harbour Town. He captured his first over Jordan Spieth in 2023. It’s also Fitzpatrick’s second win in his last three starts (Valspar Championship). With this one, he rises to second in the FedExCup standings.

    It was the fourth time in five years that overtime was needed to determine the champion on the Pete Dye masterpiece, so Davis Love III and his team can do more than exhale after bringing Dye’s design into the 21st century, they can celebrate. Job well done.

    Scheffler carded a bogey-free, 4-under 67 in the final round and played his last 29 holes in bogey-free 7-under, but he failed to find the green in regulation in the playoff. Ultimately, he was relegated to picking up his marker that signified what would have been a par attempt from just inside nine feet to extend if Fitzpatrick didn’t bury his walk-off birdie. Scheffler now is a career 2-2 in playoffs. It was just a week ago when he lost the Masters by one stroke. His consolation is that he’s now the FedExCup leader.

    In his title defense, Justin Thomas finished in a three-way tie for 77th place in the expanded field of 82.

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    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -1

    -18

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T4

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    T4

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Harris English
    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    -13

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -1

    -13

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -1
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