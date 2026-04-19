Points and payouts: See what each player earned at RBC Heritage in Harbour Town

Scheffler carded a bogey-free, 4-under 67 in the final round and played his last 29 holes in bogey-free 7-under, but he failed to find the green in regulation in the playoff. Ultimately, he was relegated to picking up his marker that signified what would have been a par attempt from just inside nine feet to extend if Fitzpatrick didn’t bury his walk-off birdie. Scheffler now is a career 2-2 in playoffs. It was just a week ago when he lost the Masters by one stroke. His consolation is that he’s now the FedExCup leader.