Points and payouts: See what each player earned at RBC Heritage in Harbour Town
2 Min Read
Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at RBC Heritage
Written by Rob Bolton
If a renovation ever needed validation that it was a roaring success upon its reveal, having the tournament on which it’s contested boil down to a playoff among a pair of former winners, each of whom also is a major champion, more than qualifies.
So it is written, so it shall be.
With a birdie on the par-4 18th hole, the only hole required in sudden death, Matt Fitzpatrick emerged with the victory at the RBC Heritage in what was the debut of the renovation of Harbour Town Golf Links. The Brit earned 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of a $20-million purse for winning the fourth Signature Event of the season. Scroll or swipe past the table for more details.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|266 / -18
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|P2
|Scottie Scheffler
|266 / -18
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|S.W. Kim
|268 / -16
|350.000
|$1,360,000.00
|T4
|Collin Morikawa
|271 / -13
|300.000
|$823,333.33
|T4
|Harris English
|271 / -13
|300.000
|$823,333.33
|T4
|Ludvig Åberg
|271 / -13
|300.000
|$823,333.33
|7
|Bud Cauley
|272 / -12
|225.000
|$665,000.00
|T8
|Rickie Fowler
|273 / -11
|163.750
|$555,000.00
|T8
|Kurt Kitayama
|273 / -11
|163.750
|$555,000.00
|T8
|Patrick Cantlay
|273 / -11
|163.750
|$555,000.00
|T8
|Gary Woodland
|273 / -11
|163.750
|$555,000.00
|T12
|Keegan Bradley
|274 / -10
|105.000
|$399,250.00
|T12
|Matt McCarty
|274 / -10
|105.000
|$399,250.00
|T12
|Xander Schauffele
|274 / -10
|105.000
|$399,250.00
|T12
|Steven Fisk
|274 / -10
|105.000
|$399,250.00
|T16
|Jordan Smith
|275 / -9
|57.556
|$256,694.44
|T16
|Maverick McNealy
|275 / -9
|57.556
|$256,694.44
|T16
|Wyndham Clark
|275 / -9
|57.556
|$256,694.44
|T16
|Akshay Bhatia
|275 / -9
|57.556
|$256,694.44
|T16
|Sam Burns
|275 / -9
|57.556
|$256,694.44
|T16
|Ryan Fox
|275 / -9
|57.556
|$256,694.44
|T16
|Patrick Rodhgers
|275 / -9
|57.556
|$256,694.44
|T16
|Pierceson Coody
|275 / -9
|57.556
|$256,694.44
|T16
|Andrew Novak
|275 / -9
|57.556
|$256,694.44
|T25
|Michael Kim
|276 / -8
|35.375
|$142,750.00
|T25
|Chris Gotterup
|276 / -8
|35.375
|$142,750.00
|T25
|Sahith Theesala
|276 / -8
|35.375
|$142,750.00
|T25
|J.J. Spaun
|276 / -8
|35.375
|$142,750.00
|T25
|Russell Henley
|276 / -8
|35.375
|$142,750.00
|T25
|Cameron Young
|276 / -8
|35.375
|$142,750.00
|T25
|Aldrich Potgieter
|276 / -8
|35.375
|$142,750.00
|T25
|Brian Harman
|276 / -8
|35.375
|$142,750.00
|T33
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|277 / -7
|23.250
|$92,444.44
|T33
|Ryan Gerard
|277 / -7
|23.250
|$92,444.44
|T33
|Ben Griffin
|277 / -7
|23.250
|$92,444.44
|T33
|Adam Schenk
|277 / -7
|23.250
|$92,444.44
|T33
|Jordan Spieth
|277 / -7
|23.250
|$92,444.44
|T33
|Karl Vilips
|277 / -7
|23.250
|$92,444.44
|T33
|Jacob Bridgeman
|277 / -7
|23.250
|$92,444.44
|T33
|Chandler Blanchet
|277 / -7
|23.250
|$92,444.44
|T33
|Joe Highsmith
|277 / -7
|23.250
|$92,444.44
|T42
|Jason Day
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T42
|Sungjae Im
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T42
|Daniel Berger
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T42
|Andrew Putnam
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T42
|Michael Brennan
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T42
|Shane Lowry
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T42
|Robert MacIntyre
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T42
|Lucas Glover
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T42
|Viktor Hovland
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T42
|Sepp Straka
|278 / -6
|15.450
|$55,300.00
|T52
|Garrick Higgo
|279 / -5
|11.500
|$43,500.00
|T52
|Tommy Fleetwood
|279 / -5
|11.500
|$43,500.00
|T52
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|279 / -5
|11.500
|$43,500.00
|T55
|William Mouw
|280 / -4
|9.500
|$39,600.00
|T55
|Nicolai Højgaard
|280 / -4
|9.500
|$39,600.00
|T55
|Corey Conners
|280 / -4
|9.500
|$39,600.00
|T55
|Matt Wallace
|280 / -4
|9.500
|$39,600.00
|T55
|Sami Valimaki
|280 / -4
|9.500
|$39,600.00
|T60
|Ricky Castillo
|281 / -3
|7.750
|$36,500.00
|T60
|J.T. Poston
|281 / -3
|7.750
|$36,500.00
|T60
|Ryo Hisatsune
|281 / -3
|7.750
|$36,500.00
|T60
|Nick Taylor
|281 / -3
|7.750
|$36,500.00
|T60
|Min Woo Lee
|281 / -3
|7.750
|$36,500.00
|T65
|Denny McCarthy
|282 / -2
|6.625
|$34,250.00
|T65
|Harry Hall
|282 / -2
|6.625
|$34,250.00
|T65
|Alex Noren
|282 / -2
|6.625
|$34,250.00
|T65
|Sam Stevens
|282 / -2
|6.625
|$34,250.00
|T69
|Max Homa
|283 / -1
|5.875
|$33,125.00
|T69
|Johnny Keefer
|283 / -1
|5.875
|$33,125.00
|T71
|Taylor Pendrith
|284 / E
|5.250
|$32,500.00
|T71
|Tom Hoge
|284 / E
|5.250
|$32,500.00
|T71
|David Lipsky
|284 / E
|5.250
|$32,500.00
|T74
|Jhonattan Vegas
|286 / 2
|4.500
|$31,750.00
|T74
|Austin Smotherman
|286 / 2
|4.500
|$31,750.00
|T74
|Jake Knapp
|286 / 2
|4.500
|$31,750.00
|T77
|Justin Thomas
|287 / 3
|3.750
|$31,000.00
|T77
|Brian Campbell
|287 / 3
|3.750
|$31,000.00
|T77
|Marco Penge
|287 / 3
|3.750
|$31,000.00
|80
|Billy Horschel
|289 / 5
|3.250
|$30,500.00
|81
|Nico Echavarria
|290 / 6
|3.000
|$30,250.00
|82
|Tony Finau
|295 / 11
|2.750
|$30,000.00
Although Fitzpatrick laced his approach through a cross-breeze to just 13 feet, four inches, at No. 18 in the playoff, he didn’t do himself any favors the previous time he played it in regulation. A bogey-5 allowed Scheffler to eliminate Fitzpatrick’s three-shot lead entering the finale on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina as both closed out four rounds at 18-under 266.
Fitzpatrick’s final conversion secured his fourth PGA TOUR victory and second in a playoff, both of which at Harbour Town. He captured his first over Jordan Spieth in 2023. It’s also Fitzpatrick’s second win in his last three starts (Valspar Championship). With this one, he rises to second in the FedExCup standings.
It was the fourth time in five years that overtime was needed to determine the champion on the Pete Dye masterpiece, so Davis Love III and his team can do more than exhale after bringing Dye’s design into the 21st century, they can celebrate. Job well done.
Scheffler carded a bogey-free, 4-under 67 in the final round and played his last 29 holes in bogey-free 7-under, but he failed to find the green in regulation in the playoff. Ultimately, he was relegated to picking up his marker that signified what would have been a par attempt from just inside nine feet to extend if Fitzpatrick didn’t bury his walk-off birdie. Scheffler now is a career 2-2 in playoffs. It was just a week ago when he lost the Masters by one stroke. His consolation is that he’s now the FedExCup leader.
In his title defense, Justin Thomas finished in a three-way tie for 77th place in the expanded field of 82.