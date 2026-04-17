Draws and Fades: Lean toward birdie blitz at RBC Heritage

As far as conditions go, it should be more of the same. Winds have been in that 10 to 15 mph range with some gusts pushing into the low 20s, but with the way Harbour Town Golf Links is set up, players aren’t feeling the full effect off the tee. The tree-lined fairways do a good job of shielding a lot of that. Where it shows up is into the greens, and more specifically, in the direction. Harbour Town is known for swirling winds rather than anything consistent, and that’s where things can get tricky. It’s not unplayable by any means, but it does force players to stay committed to their numbers. Even with that, there are still plenty of scoring opportunities out there.