Draws and Fades: Brooks Koepka lurking into weekend at Valspar Championship
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Highlights | Round 2 | Valspar Championship | 2026
Written by Jimmy Reinman
The cut has been made at the 2026 Valspar Championship, and defending champion Viktor Hovland is among the big names headed for an early exit from the Copperhead Course.
For those looking to jump into the betting action at the midway point, there are still plenty of strong options. A few marquee names sit in favorable positions, with plenty of carnage on deck over the weekend.
The difficulty of the Copperhead Course is what makes it such an underrated stop on the TOUR schedule, with its harsh layout producing winning scores in the low teens in recent years. Players who find their groove and post rounds in the 66-67 range over the weekend can leapfrog the field just like Hovland and Justin Thomas did last year.
So don’t get too preoccupied with the names atop the leaderboard, especially with a lack of winning pedigree among those on the front page through 36 holes.
Let’s take a look at the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Sungjae Im (+260)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (+830)
- David Lipsky (+980)
- Doug Ghim (+1125)
- Chandler Blanchet (+1175)
- Brooks Koepka (+1750)
- Jacob Bridgeman (+1800)
- Alex Smalley (+1850)
- Marco Penge (+2250)
- Corey Conners (+2400)
- Jordan Smith (+2500)
- Patrick Cantlay (+3100)
- Xander Schauffele (+3200)
With plenty of work still to go to decide our Snake champion, let’s take a look at three big names that are available for a discount ahead of Moving Day.
Brooks Koepka (+1750)
What a day for Koepka. He went out in an even-par 36, then ripped off four birdies on the back nine to shoot 67 and enter the weekend at 4-under, tied for 10th. Koepka has been quietly trending, improving each week since returning to the TOUR this season, and this might be his sharpest showing yet.
Brooks Koepka hits 167-yard tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar
He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach, picking up a staggering 5.5 strokes on the field. But the biggest green flag is his putting. After struggling early in the year and switching to a mallet, Koepka is gaining 1.7 strokes with the flatstick. That’s a dangerous combo and a clear sign to invest.
Jacob Bridgeman (+1800)
Bridgeman was one to flag after an opening-round 3-under 68, and his 1-under 70 on Friday did nothing to shake that confidence.
Jacob Bridgeman hits 274-yard approach to 29 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Valspar
The FedExCup leader sits at 4-under, tied for 11th entering the weekend, and is still available at what feels like a value price at 18 to one, especially considering the lack of star-power in the names ahead of him.
He ranks sixth in the field in Approach and just needs to clean up his chipping, the only area where he’s losing strokes through two rounds. If that part sharpens up, he’s firmly in play. This is a spot to consider investing in Top 10, Top 5 and outright markets.
Xander Schauffele (+3200)
Despite a closing bogey that brought him home at 1-over for the day and 2-under for the week, there’s still a lot to like about Schauffele’s position.
Xander Schauffele hits 185-yard approach to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Valspar
He’s losing a bit of ground off the tee and on the greens, but making up for it with strong approach play. Schauffele is consistently one of the best putters on TOUR, which makes this a prime time to jump in before he finds his rhythm on the greens.
At just seven shots back, he’s firmly in striking distance.