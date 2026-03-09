Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 14th at 5-under at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Fleetwood's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|2024
|T35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|2023
|T27
|72-70-65-76
|-5
|2022
|T22
|66-73-72-72
|-5
|2021
|MC
|75-71
|+2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.5
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.5
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.168
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.048
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.900
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.184
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.836
|1.550
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood ranks first on TOUR with a 0.900 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026, while his bogey avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fleetwood sports a -0.048 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Fleetwood has earned 502 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 18th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 ranks 68th, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 25.46% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.