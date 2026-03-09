PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 14th at 5-under at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1471-66-75-71-5
    2024T3570-72-69-71-6
    2023T2772-70-65-76-5
    2022T2266-73-72-72-5
    2021MC75-71+2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4976-69-76-73+613.5
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT769-66-70-67-12176
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT467-68-67-66-20312.5
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship164-63-67-68-18--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1680.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0480.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.9000.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.1840.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.8361.550

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood ranks first on TOUR with a 0.900 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026, while his bogey avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fleetwood sports a -0.048 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Fleetwood has earned 502 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 18th on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 ranks 68th, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 25.46% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Sponsored by CDW