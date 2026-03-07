Draws and Fades: Maverick McNealy among Sunday value picks

The 67-minute rain delay during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard could not extinguish Daniel Berger’s hopes of winning, but it did prevent the conclusion of the round before sunset. There are currently four players still on the course, including Berger, who is even par through 15 holes. He’s been in control of this tournament all week long and will have a chance to go wire-to-wire with a victory on Sunday.