Draws and Fades: Rickie Fowler, chasing pack look to apply pressure to Daniel Berger at challenging Bay Hill
Written by Rick Gehman
The second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard saw more difficult scoring conditions but a similar name on top of the leaderboard. The final scoring average was 72.33, which played 0.52 strokes more difficult than the opening round.
Despite an afternoon tee time, Daniel Berger stood resolute, backing up his opening round 63 with a 68. He was top 10 in both driving accuracy and greens in regulation for the second round. His bogey on the seventh hole has been the only blemish on his card through two rounds. He has extended his lead to five shots heading into the weekend and he’s forging a historical pace. He’s gained 13.134 strokes on the field, which is the second-best 36-hole total of the year — behind Justin Rose, who went on to win the Farmers Insurance Open by seven strokes.
The round of the day was a 67, shot by Akshay Bhatia. He only hit five fairways but managed to tally 11 greens in regulation while making more than 100 feet of putts. That moved him up 16 spots and into solo second.
If Berger stumbles, there will be plenty of stars ready to take advantage. Rory McIlroy moved up 24 spots on the leaderboard thanks to his 68, and Scottie Scheffler continued his slow but steady ascension up the board — now in T15 despite a sloppy bogey on the last.
Even closer to the top of the board, you’ll find Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa — all of whom have the ability to get hot on the weekend and apply maximum pressure to Berger.
Rickie Fowler, Top 5 Finish (+205 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Fowler has carded a pair of 69s this week, with only one bogey on the card en route to his solo sixth position heading into the third round. His bogey avoidance has been buoyed by his scrambling ability — now 9 for 10 in scrambling opportunities. He’s gained nearly two strokes putting, which continues the trend of having the second-best putting year of his career.
He was dialed in during the second round, gaining nearly three strokes on approach, which ranked eighth in the field. That included four approaches inside 10 feet, three of which he converted.
His ability to avoid the big number will be increasingly valuable as this championship draws to a conclusion.
Si Woo Kim, Top 20 Finish (-138)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before — Si Woo Kim was delightful from tee to green and struggled mightily on the putting surfaces. That’s been the common refrain for Kim in his career, as he has tinkered with a variety of putters and putting grips to find a solution. His first two rounds at Bay Hill Club & Lodge have been no different.
Through two rounds, he has hit 17 of 28 fairways and 24 of 36 greens. That has translated to nearly five strokes gained between the two ball-striking categories.
However, he’s lost at least one stroke putting in each of the first two rounds and has only compiled 139 feet of putts made. The fact that he’s T20 is a testament to his great tee-to-green game. The interesting aspect of Kim’s putting game is that he’s not completely helpless. He’s capable of gaining a stroke on the surfaces rather regularly, and he’s going to give himself many more opportunities to make birdie than many of his peers.
Michael Kim, Top 30 Finish (+172)
There were only a few small mistakes for Michael Kim in the second round, with bogeys on 15 and 18, but he offset those with five birdies to shoot one of the better rounds of the day.
His round really took shape when he made three birdies in a row on holes 10–12, and he was the only player in the field to accomplish that feat. While he’s currently in T29, it feels like there’s plenty of room for improvement. Kim is nearly last in Strokes Gained: Putting, losing more than 3.5 strokes to the field in the opening two rounds.
Kim’s putting struggles are new, beginning in his most recent start at The Genesis Invitational. Prior to that week, he had gained strokes putting in eight consecutive worldwide events. He also has a great history of putting well at Bay Hill, gaining more than 6.5 strokes in his 10 career rounds entering this week. It seems reasonable that Kim will eventually get back to his baseline putting averages and continue to move up the leaderboard.
