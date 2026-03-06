Draws and Fades: Rickie Fowler, chasing pack look to apply pressure to Daniel Berger at challenging Bay Hill

Despite an afternoon tee time, Daniel Berger stood resolute, backing up his opening round 63 with a 68. He was top 10 in both driving accuracy and greens in regulation for the second round. His bogey on the seventh hole has been the only blemish on his card through two rounds. He has extended his lead to five shots heading into the weekend and he’s forging a historical pace. He’s gained 13.134 strokes on the field, which is the second-best 36-hole total of the year — behind Justin Rose, who went on to win the Farmers Insurance Open by seven strokes.