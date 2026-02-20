Draws and Fades: Ride youthful surge at Riviera into weekend

Betting on Potgieter last season came easy at courses that rewarded length without heavily penalizing accuracy. Then there was a slight change in his game to begin the season. He missed three straight cuts and finished T60 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It was strange, at least to the eye, as Potgieter had noticeably slimmed down. In an interview with Golf Channel, he mentioned dropping 35 pounds. While he feels better physically, it took some time for his body and swing to sync back up. That was evident in his first three starts of the year, especially in his approach numbers. His driver remained strong, but his approach play was poor by his standards. He lost strokes on approach in three of four events, including a steep -8.8 at Pebble Beach.