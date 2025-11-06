Draws and Fades: Look for rising stars Michael Brennan, Johnny Keefer to stay in contention in Mexico
Written by Brad Thomas
The opening round of the World Wide Technology Championship lived up to its billing of being an absolute birdie-fest. The weather was perfect, and the winds were calm. The golf course was there for the taking, and the field took full advantage. Birdies came in bunches at El Cardonal at Diamante, setting the tone for what looks like another shootout.
When the round had finished, history had already been matched. The single-round tournament record of 61, set by Carson Young just a season ago, didn’t stand alone for long. Both Sami Valimaki and Nick Dunlap carded matching 61s, tying Young’s record from last year. With a forecast that’s predicting ideal scoring conditions, that blistering scoring pace should continue.
Despite Dunlap (+750) and Valimaki (+700) tying the course record and having a three-stroke lead over the pack of golfers at 8-under, it’s Ben Griffin (+650) who tops the odds board as the betting favorite. Griffin fired off a 7-under-65, a solid round with just one blemish on the card to put himself in a great position heading into Friday.
Here’s a look at two plays that I have my eye on heading into Round 2 in Mexico, with odds via FanDuel Sportsbook:
Johnny Keefer to finish top 20 (-120)
If they don’t know him by now, soon the world will know Johnny Keefer’s name. The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year came into this week with a chance to follow in the footsteps of Michael Brennan, and so far, he’s showing every sign he might.
For most players early in their PGA TOUR career, you’d expect to see odds north of +10000. Keefer opened closer to +4500. That’s not a misprint, it’s respect. Sportsbooks have seen enough to know the guy can flat-out play.
Keefer’s resume from the past year on the Korn Ferry Tour speaks for itself: Fourteen top-20 finishes, two runner-up results and two wins. He also set the single-season scoring record, with a 67.95 average, a number that screams consistency. The only question was whether his game could translate to the PGA TOUR?
For a guy who was in the top 15 in just about every major statistical category, that felt like a resounding yes. From the opening tee shot, he showed poise. If there were ever a moment where nerves might creep in, it would’ve been on the first hole. Instead, he settled right in with a birdie on the opening par 5 and kept it rolling.
With an opening 7-under 65, Keefer looks every bit the part of a player ready to contend. At -120 for him to finish inside the top 20, it feels a little too generous. No matter how this week ends, one thing is certain: Keefer isn’t just visiting. He’s here to stay.
Michael Brennan to finish top 20 (+160)
Two weeks removed from his win at the Bank of Utah Championship, Brennan is still riding the wave of that breakthrough. He celebrated, sure — but he also took the time to respond to more than 1,500 congratulatory messages, a small window into just how much that moment meant to him.
At Black Desert Resort, Brennan attacked the course at every opportunity, unleashing his driver whenever possible and executing nearly to perfection. Few in the field can match his power off the tee, and with the fairways that are more than 60 yards wide this week, he has every reason to let it fly. When Brennan is piping drives and leaving wedges into most par 4s, it feels unfair to the rest of the field.
His edge doesn’t end with his distance, either. Brennan’s wedge game is among the best in the field. His price likely reflects a brief stumble early on the back nine, when he followed a 5-under front nine with a double bogey on 11 and a bogey on 12.
Still, Brennan closed strong, birdieing the 18th to card a 3-under 69, and that finish could be the momentum he needs. He left plenty of shots on the course on Thursday. With his length and skilled wedges, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him put up some dangerously low scores the rest of the way. A top-20 finish is well within reach.
