Draws and Fades: Bank on Matti Schmid racking up more birdies in Mexico

Young’s previous trips here have certainly caught my attention despite his less-than-stellar form this season on the PGA TOUR. He was T2 a year ago and ninth the year prior at El Cardonal, so clearly he enjoys the layout. But you might balk at the fact that his only top-five finish this season was a T5 at the John Deere Classic in July, one of just two top 10s. The other came as a T10 in March at the Puerto Rico Open. Hardly an advertisement for this play.