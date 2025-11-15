Draws and Fades: Picks for windy final round at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Kanaya has been rock-solid off the tee, hitting 76.2% of fairways—the best mark in the field. In the first two rounds, he topped 78%. Had it not been for a rough day with his irons in the second round where he only hit the greens at a 50% mark, he would at minimum share the lead. With the wind expected to be the dominant force on Sunday, precision off the tee could decide the tournament, and Kanaya checks that box. Of the top group, he’s my favorite selection.