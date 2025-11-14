Draws and Fades: Wild winds mean no lead is safe at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Ben Everill
Adam Hadwin, take a bow. So far the Canadian has been stoic out in front of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and he certainly has the pedigree to add to his lone PGA TOUR win from 2017.
But with wild winds expected to continue into the weekend and get even stronger during Sunday’s final round, no lead is safe at Port Royal Golf Course.
The current forecast from PGA TOUR meteorologist Kyle Koval ominously says: “Winds will be a major factor throughout the weekend with sustained winds of 15-30 MPH and gusts of 30-40 MPH. Wind impacts will be most significant on Sunday.”
With more rain squalls also due, it is going to be a battle to take home this title.
“A low to moderate threat for showers exists tonight, with the shower potential increasing during the day Saturday,” Koval’s forecast adds. “Squall-like conditions are possible in the heaviest showers. Showers could become even better organized/widespread Saturday night. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out with this activity. Any lingering showers should come to an end Sunday morning with dry conditions into the afternoon.”
So while Hadwin’s 65-66 to be the solo leader at 11-under has him on track to add to his 2017 Valspar Championship, the 38-year-old knows he must remain vigilant.
“I've made some putts early. I'm making the five-to-seven-footers for par, making the putts from 10 to 12 feet when I hit good shots into holes. That's been missing,” Hadwin said of his turnaround in recent form.
“I have been playing better. Even in Utah, the first round, I think I was over par, but I lost almost five shots putting, which is just unheard of for me. So, it's just nice to see the ball rolling into the hole a little bit more. I think the more it does that, it kind of frees up everything else… You don't have to be as perfect. So far it's been pretty good.”
While I’d personally love the former Presidents Cup International Team member to win this weekend, I can’t quite bring myself to advocate the short +350 current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook given his season form. Hadwin sits No. 136 in the FedExCup, missing seven of his last nine cuts coming into the week, and not notching a top 10 since February despite being in all the Signature Events. He’s also had some luck at times so far this week.
Here are all the front-runners in the eyes of DraftKings oddsmakers:
- +400: Adam Hadwin (11-under)
- +550: Chandler Phillips (10-under)
- +600: Max McGreevy (9-under)
- +750: Noah Goodwin (9-under)
- +1100: Braden Thornberry (10-under)
- +1600: Adam Schenk (8-under)
- +2000: Vince Whaley (6-under)
- +2500: Doug Ghim (6-under), Zac Blair (7-under)
- +3000: Pierceson Coody (5-under), Takumi Kanaya (6-under), Harry Higgs (7-under)
Instead, I’d be looking at targeting another player or players from the top few AND trying to find the possible longshot coming from nowhere like we tried after Thursday’s opening round. I whiffed on Greyson Sigg and Eric Cole, but remain intrigued by Pierceson Coody and Vince Whaley from our Thursday selections.
Max McGreevy +600 outright
You have got to love hindsight, but the man who could have been our lottery pick 24 hours ago was McGreevy. The multiple-time Korn Ferry Tour winner was sublime on the way to a 7-under 64 on Friday, although he did so via some exceptional putting. Not normally a strength this season, the slower greens worked in his favor, and this despite missing half his fairways. As one of the most accurate fairway finders on TOUR, a return to better tee ball results could see this man make a serious push. I love that he showed an ability to play in the wind in the Bahamas on the KFT last season, and he was T11 recently in Utah, so this position isn’t totally foreign to him.
Vince Whaley +2000 outright
Whaley’s sneaky 68-68 might be going unnoticed by many, but not me. Today’s 68 was bogey-free, not an easy feat in winds like they are experiencing. He now boasts 13 rounds at Port Royal in the 60s and has three previous top-10s here, including a T5 last year. I love that he was T3 recently at the Sanderson Farms Championship, feeling the heat of competition, and also played well in tropical Punta Cana and Puerto Rico this season. As a consistently good putter this season, I can see this man forging his way into contention.
Pierceson Coody +3000 outright
A T3 at the Bank of Utah Championship recently plus the fact that Coody was T12 in his previous visit to Bermuda has me still thinking he’s a potential contender. Texas kids know the wind… but he needs to make a move Saturday. He’s leading the TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and is third in Birdie Average. If he can get those in a bunch, he could make a move.
