Draws and Fades: Wild winds mean no lead is safe at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

You have got to love hindsight, but the man who could have been our lottery pick 24 hours ago was McGreevy. The multiple-time Korn Ferry Tour winner was sublime on the way to a 7-under 64 on Friday, although he did so via some exceptional putting. Not normally a strength this season, the slower greens worked in his favor, and this despite missing half his fairways. As one of the most accurate fairway finders on TOUR, a return to better tee ball results could see this man make a serious push. I love that he showed an ability to play in the wind in the Bahamas on the KFT last season, and he was T11 recently in Utah, so this position isn’t totally foreign to him.