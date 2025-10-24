Draws & Fades: Despite injury, Max Homa worth adding to Utah betting card

At Black Desert Resort, success comes from finding fairways and draining putts – ask McCarty, who gained +6.5 strokes on the greens in last year’s win. Homa has also been fairly decent off the tee. In the first round, he hit 11/14 greens and followed that up by hitting 13/14. His only misstep was in Round 1, when he dunked his drive in the water on No. 13.