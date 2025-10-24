PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Draws & Fades: Despite injury, Max Homa worth adding to Utah betting card

    Written by Brad Thomas

    The second round of the Bank of Utah Championship was suspended due to darkness, leaving a few golfers to finish up Saturday morning. In the clubhouse, Michael Brennan holds the lead at 10-under following a 6-under 65. Three players sit one shot back at 9-under, and 22 are within four strokes – plenty of names still in the mix heading into the weekend.

    Brennan (+600) is currently the betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. This is just his third PGA TOUR start, and his first as a professional. Regardless of how the weekend goes, it's already his career-best outing after missing the cut in his previous two starts.

    Most of the chasers who are within four of the lead fall between +2500 and +3500 on the odds board. Kaito Onishi (+40000) and Austin Cook (+25000) are the two longshots in that group, each with implied odds below 1%.

    I came into the week with Matt McCarty and Rico Hoey already on my outright card, so there’s no reason to add more. But if I didn’t have anyone in play and wanted to throw a dart at someone +2500 or larger, Max Homa (+3300) would be my pick. However, I have a better way to add Homa to your betting portfolio.

    Max Homa to Finish Top 10 (with ties) +210

    After posting a bogey-free 66 on Friday, Homa sits tied for 13th, just four strokes back from Brennan. The round was cleaner than it was comfortable. A bone spur on his right ankle flared up early, forcing a quick visit from the medical staff just six holes in.

    The ankle issue gave me pause at first, but his top 10 (+210) price was too good to pass up. Homa said the only pain comes from walking and that he has zero plans of withdrawing. If he can shoot a 66 while hurting, there’s no reason he can’t go even lower when that pain dulls.

    Homa’s 66 wasn’t all ball-striking brilliance. The flatstick carried much of the load. He gained +2.51 strokes putting in Round 2, adding to his +1.12 from Round 1.


    At Black Desert Resort, success comes from finding fairways and draining putts – ask McCarty, who gained +6.5 strokes on the greens in last year’s win. Homa has also been fairly decent off the tee. In the first round, he hit 11/14 greens and followed that up by hitting 13/14. His only misstep was in Round 1, when he dunked his drive in the water on No. 13.

    He’s trending in the right direction. After a rocky start to 2025, Homa’s swing finally looks confident again. He went through months of inconsistency – losing strokes on approach in seven straight events. But he kept grinding. His T5 at the John Deere Classic, fueled by +4.7 strokes gained on approach, was the turning point. Since then, he’s gained +1.8 strokes or more on approach in six straight measured events.

    This might be his sharpest form since early 2024. Add in a confident putter on these Tom Weiskopf-designed greens, which reward creativity, and Homa surely can take advantage.

    If he keeps finding fairways and continues rolling it the way he has, a top-10 finish feels within reach, even while on the mend.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.

    R2
    Suspended

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    T2

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T5

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F
