Draws and Fades: Garrick Higgo looks set, but longshot big-name options intrigue at Sanderson Farms Championship

To be honest, I expected more from Capan III in 2025. Only one top 10 this season, and that came as part of a team in New Orleans. A star on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, this step up hasn’t translated yet, but perhaps he can ride a red-hot putter on Sunday to get some return for bettors. He leads the field on the greens, gaining +9.151 strokes on the field in SG: Putting. If he finds just a few more fairways… the plus-money option to stay in the top five looks tempting.