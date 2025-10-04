Draws and Fades: Garrick Higgo looks set, but longshot big-name options intrigue at Sanderson Farms Championship
When Garrick Higgo is in the zone it’s usually bad news for the field, and potentially bad news for sports bettors looking for a chaser in the pack.
The South African has casually stayed in control of the Sanderson Farms Championship through three rounds, putting up a Saturday 5-under 67 to push to 18-under for the tournament, two clear of Steven Fisk (65) and Danny Walker (67) at 16-under.
Higgo, a two-time TOUR winner including earlier this year in Punta Cana, has the benefit of winning experience against his two nearest chasers, which is why he’s now the +110 betting favorite to get a third win on Sunday from the Country Club of Jackson.
Taylor Montgomery (69) at 15-under will still have other ideas as will veteran Matt Kuchar (65), Frankie Capan III (68) and Vince Whaley (68) sitting just four off the lead in a tie for fifth.
While five shots are a much harder deficit to reel in, the history of Max Homa, Tom Kim and Eric Cole make them sneaky contenders at 13-under and T8.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the current outright odds as follows:
- +110: Garrick Higgo (-18, 1st)
- +500: Steven Fisk (-16, T2)
- +650: Danny Walker (-16, T2)
- +1000: Taylor Montgomery (-15, 4th)
- +1600: Vince Whaley (-14, T5)
- +2000: Matt Kuchar (-14, T5)
- +3000: Max Homa (-13, T8)
- +4000: Tom Kim (-13, T8)
The reality is Higgo has looked like the man, and I honestly believe he will hold on with a round to play. While he’s long been a streaky player, when he puts it together, it usually stays together. He’s inside the top 20 on all Strokes Gained metrics this week and is coming off a top-10 in his last start AND has a previous third-place finish at this venue.
So, take the following long shots with a grain of salt, knowing they’re not worth heavy investment, rather just a small flutter on high odds just in case they can produce a lights-out run.
Here are some bets I’d be looking at with 18 holes to play.
The hot putters
Two players have only found themselves in contention because of an incredible putting effort, making up for terrible play off the tee. If we believe they can keep filling up the cup, then all we need is one round of half-decent tee balls. It is not a great theory to bank on often, but as a one-off in this field, it may be worth considering.
Frankie Capan III: +4500 Outright; +260 Top 5 with ties
To be honest, I expected more from Capan III in 2025. Only one top 10 this season, and that came as part of a team in New Orleans. A star on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, this step up hasn’t translated yet, but perhaps he can ride a red-hot putter on Sunday to get some return for bettors. He leads the field on the greens, gaining +9.151 strokes on the field in SG: Putting. If he finds just a few more fairways… the plus-money option to stay in the top five looks tempting.
Taylor Montgomery: +1000 outright; -140 Top 5 with ties
Another with a hot putter but terrible stats off the tee, Montgomery could throw down plenty of birdies to add some pressure. Problem is, you don’t get the odds value here.
The BIG names
Sometimes a player’s past can help shape their future. If Higgo is to get spooked by a name climbing the leaderboards during the pressure of a final round, it could be players with multiple accolades in the game.
Max Homa: +3000 outright, +180 Top 5 with ties
Homa is still trying to find his best after a long stint in the wilderness, but a blistering 30 on the front nine on Saturday helped get to a 64 and an outside shot at the tournament. If he starts that fast on Sunday, anything could happen. It’s a long shot, but he’s third in the field in SG: Approach and SG: Around the Green so it’s not impossible for him to get TOUR win No. 7.
Tom Kim: +4000 outright, +240 Top 5 with ties
Three-time TOUR winner Kim missed his chance to go low Saturday to be heavily in contention, but he thinks he can still get it done at the Country Club of Jackson. The ball-striker has needed just 26 and 25 putts the last two rounds, and just maybe he can apply pressure with a hot Sunday start. A push to the top five could be lucrative for bettors.