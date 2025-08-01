Draws & Fades: With Ryder Cup aspirations in air, lean on Aaron Rai at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Rai makes birdie on No. 5 at Wyndham
Written by Joe Idone
With weather halting second-round play at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Young sits one shot clear of defending champ Aaron Rai. The question for golf bettors, who have long backed the gifted Young, is whether it’s finally his time to break through for his first PGA TOUR victory.
Young has seven runner-up finishes among his 93 career starts, and he began the day two strokes off the overnight lead. He scorched the tricky, Donald Ross–designed greens at Sedgefield Country Club in the afternoon to the tune of +4.6 Strokes Gained: Putting while playing 15 holes in 7 under to reach 14 under for the tournament.
That marks the second-best putting round performance of his TOUR career across 394 recorded rounds with Strokes Gained data, and Young still has three holes remaining Saturday morning to finish out his second round. Play was halted at 4:32 p.m. ET Friday because of inclement weather and will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Rai was able to keep pace by hitting 13 of 14 greens in regulation and leading the field in SG: Approach on Friday. He’ll finish his remaining five holes Saturday, eyeing another victory at the Wyndham Championship with potential Ryder Cup aspirations on the line in Greensboro.
Updated Odds to Win the Wyndham Championship (via Fanduel Sportsbook):
+200: Aaron Rai
+250: Cameron Young
+750: Sungjae Im
+900: Alex Noren
+1800: Nico Echavarria
+2000: Kurk Kitayama
+2000: Mac Meissner
It’s fair to question the win equity at the top of the leaderboard, as the top seven players on the leaderboard only have a combined five career PGA TOUR wins. The Wyndham has also historically been kind to weekend chasers, with four of the last five winners trailing by two or more shots heading into Sunday.
With 15 players within six shots of the lead of the solo leader, it’s an ideal scenario to explore live in-play betting options. Here are some of my favorites across different sections of the odds board:
Favorites: Aaron Rai +200
There’s a proven recipe for success at Sedgefield Country Club, and it all starts with finding the fairway. Rai understands the assignment, and his success often rests squarely on the shoulders of his consistent precision from tee to green.
Rai entered this week leading the field over the past six months in Driving Accuracy and DFEF, a stat that measures the distance from the edge of the fairway when a player misses the short grass. He’s able to generate optimal angles to get close to pins and maximize his looks at birdie.
Aaron Rai makes birdie on No. 12 at Wyndham
He currently ranks 16th in the European Ryder Cup standings, so another win at Sedgefield in 2025 would put him in a strong position to be selected for his first Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage Black. He’s currently leading the field in SG: Approach and has hit 30 of 32 greens in regulation, putting him in position to strike again as the current betting favorite in Greensboro.
Mid-Range: Nico Echavarria (+1800)
When you let Nico Echavarria putt on Bermudagrass, watch out. The 30-year-old Colombian has developed a comfort zone in the Southeast, having attended college at the University of Arkansas and currently residing in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The putting splits for Echavarria by grass type are astronomical. Many of his best performances on the greens this season came throughout the Florida Swing and at Waialae Country Club, which also features Bermudagrass. He’s gained +5.05 strokes putting through his first two rounds so far.
Echavarria lost in a playoff earlier this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii but has already shown the ability to close, with two career wins, including a notable victory over Justin Thomas at the 2024 Baycurrent Classic. His iron play has steadily improved, and if he can keep rolling the hot putter, Echavarria presents legitimate value at +1800.
Longshot: Chris Kirk (+5500)
It was just five weeks ago when Chris Kirk had a 9-foot birdie putt to win the Rocket Classic, a tournament also held at a classic Donald Ross layout. He pushed the putt just off the right edge of the cup, then missed a 4-footer on the next playoff hole to bow out.
Kirk remained upbeat post-round despite the heartbreaking miss and hinted at building on that momentum for the rest of the season. He’s done just that, making a strong push toward the FedExCup Playoffs with three top-15 finishes in his last five starts.
He continues to flush his irons at Sedgefield Country Club, ranking second in the field in SG: Approach over the first two rounds. I’m encouraged by his prospects if he can turn things around with the putter this weekend. He’s been a gainer in his last four starts but is currently losing strokes on the greens this week. If he finds form with the putter, Kirk presents solid market value in the long-shot range at +5500.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.