Draws and Fades: Time to look to 'Without Scottie Scheffler' market at Royal Portrush for British Open

Rather than debate the merits of who could potentially keep Scheffler and the claret jug from meeting, let’s look at some secondary markets for potential action. The first place to start is the “Without Scheffler” market, which has been up all tournament long (and frequently this year, considering the world No. 1’s dominance). McIlroy leads the way after his third-round 66 that featured a lengthy eagle on No. 12 and a hidden ball trick one hole prior, but there are others with similarly short odds.