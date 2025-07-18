Draws and Fades: It’s now Scottie Scheffler vs. the field at Royal Portrush
Written by Will Gray
Scottie Scheffler leads by a shot at the halfway point of The Open, but the gulf between him and the rest of the field at the year’s final major feels more like a mile.
Scheffler was nearly flawless during his second round at Royal Portrush, carding a 7-under 64 that serves as the lowest single round of his already decorated major career. Scheffler heads into the weekend at 10 under, one shot ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick, but the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook are offering a whopping -190 price on the world No. 1 scooping his second major of the year.
Updated odds to win The Open (via FanDuel)
- -175: Scottie Scheffler
- +550: Matt Fitzpatrick
- +1400: Brian Harman
- +2500: Haotong Li
- +2800: Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton
- +3300: Robert MacIntyre
- +5500: Chris Gotterup
A lot can happen in 36 holes, especially at a brawny major venue like Royal Portrush. But with Scheffler leading the field in both SG: Approach and SG: Putting, good luck to the rest of the pack trying to chase him down in what has essentially shaped into Scheffler vs. the Field.
I passed on Scheffler at +210 overnight, so -175 is definitely too steep to advise as a buy price. Scheffler likely wins north of 50 percent of the time from here, but as we saw even at Quail Hollow things can get interesting in a hurry.
Here’s a look at a few plays I’m intrigued by heading into Saturday’s third round:
Robert MacIntyre (+3300) to win
I’m on Fitzpatrick as my top pre-tournament pick at +5000, so while I love what I’ve seen out of the Englishman, I’m not looking to double down as he stares into a final-group tee time alongside Scheffler. But if I was scanning the board for an additional option, MacIntyre caught my eye.
A winner last year at the Genesis Scottish Open, MacIntyre was so impressive with how he closed out the U.S. Open at Oakmont en route to a runner-up finish. Scheffler’s strong start means MacIntyre is floating north of his pre-tournament price despite rounds of 71-66 that left him five shots back.
MacIntyre is gaining shots in every main metric but excelling off the tee, similar to his game plan at Oakmont. He’s in the midst of leveling up his standing among the elites of the game and could be well-positioned for a big weekend.
Justin Rose (+360) Top 10 finish
I’m hesitant to double-dip on Fitzpatrick in the outright market, I will go back to the well with Rose, who was among my pre-tournament list of sleepers. The Englishman is a few days shy of his 45th birthday but still has plenty of gas in the tank, particularly on links layouts.
A runner-up last year at Royal Troon, Rose struggled through a rough day with his irons Friday but still sits T17 at 2 under with 36 holes to go. His short game has been tidy, and I expect him to bounce back with his iron game the rest of the week. He may not win, but expect his name to still factor on the yawning yellow leaderboards at Portrush.
Ludvig Åberg (-140) over Tommy Fleetwood
This is an adjusted price on a 72-hole matchup, with Åberg (2 under) one shot clear of Fleetwood (1 under) at the halfway point.
The Swede has slowed in recent weeks, particularly on the greens, but has shown tons of promise through the first two rounds with strong ball-striking and the occasional long made putt. Fleetwood was a runner-up here six years ago but seems to be on more tenuous footing, ranking 122nd in SG: Approach through two rounds and making up for it on and around the greens.
You’re paying a premium with Åberg given his one-shot lead, but he feels likely to end up ahead of the Englishman once things are settled on Sunday.
