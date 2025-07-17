Draws and Fades: Look for Sam Burns to move up British Open leaderboard following major close call
Golfbet Round 1 Recap: The Open
Written by Will Gray
It’s Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy atop the odds board after one round of The Open Championship, even though things look a little different than they did pre-tournament.
The top two players in the world, and winners of six combined PGA TOUR titles this year, including the first two majors, are both very much live to lift the claret jug after the opening round at Royal Portrush Golf Club. With a quintet of co-leaders at 4-under 67, Scheffler sits just one shot off the lead and has seen his already-short odds get a haircut.
McIlroy’s round was more adventurous, but it added up to a 1-under 70 that left the Ulsterman three shots off the pace and one of 31 players in red figures after the opening round on the Dunluce Links.
Updated odds to win The Open (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- +210: Scottie Scheffler
- +800: Rory McIlroy
- +1100: Matt Fitzpatrick
- +1200: Jon Rahm
- +2000: Harris English
- +2500: Justin Rose
- +3000: Shane Lowry
- +3300: Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- +3500: Xander Schauffele
Granted, there were plenty of contenders who were essentially blown out to sea by conditions in the opening round: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg and U.S. Open champ J.J. Spaun were among a decorated group at 2-over 73. Further back are major champs Hideki Matsuyama (74), Collin Morikawa (75), Wyndham Clark (76) and Bryson DeChambeau (78), all of whom face an uphill battle to make the cut.
Highlights | Round 1 | The Open
But with the top nine names separated by a single shot, several in-play options are heading into the second round. Those who consumed our Golfbet preview content know that I was high on Matt Fitzpatrick as a +5000 option pre-tournament, so I’m not surprised to see him among the co-leaders – even with Scheffler in great position as the betting favorite, albeit at a shorter price than I’d advise grabbing.
Here’s a look at a few in-play options that do have my attention:
Sam Burns to win (+6000)
Burns is not far off his pre-tournament price of +7000, but there’s a lot to like after a solid 1-under 70 in the opening round. Burns leads the TOUR in SG: Putting but did more damage Thursday with his irons, ranking 15th in SG: Approach while carding three birdies against two bogeys.
Burns is coming off a near-miss at Oakmont, where he was in the final group on Sunday but got washed out by late storms at Oakmont. It’s easy to forget that he was also in the mix at this event last year, one shot off the lead through 54 holes before ballooning to a final-round 80.
We’ve seen a number of players bounce back from major heartbreak to get a maiden major – names like Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott come to mind – and Burns might be able to put the lessons learned at Oakmont to use sooner than some may have anticipated.
Justin Thomas Top 10 finish (+600)
Thomas had it going in the opening round, popping on the early yellow leaderboards with birdies on four of his first eight holes. He didn’t put another circle on the scorecard after that, though, stalling out en route to a 1-over 72.
Thomas has two major wins, both PGA Championships, but his track record in majors is surprisingly spotty, especially this year amid a season that included a win at a Signature Event and three other runner-up finishes.
Thomas was among the early leaders here in 2019 en route to a T11 finish, his best in The Open by a wide margin. It seems like Royal Portrush fits his eye more than some other links layouts in the Open rota, and he has a penchant for some big bounce backs – look no further than his 78-62 start at THE PLAYERS this year when he suddenly vaulted back into contention.
Justin Thomas goes up and in for birdie at The Open
Jordan Spieth Under 71.5 in Round 2 (+100)
Spieth was slow out of the gates Thursday, with bogeys on four of his first eight holes, but he battled back down the stretch to card a 2-over 73. I think that positive momentum will carry into the second round, particularly as he looks to extend a personal streak at Royal Portrush.
The 2017 champion has never missed a cut in The Open, making the weekend 11 straight times since his 2013 debut. That streak is in jeopardy, as he sits firmly on the cutline at T70 after the opening round.
Spieth drove the ball beautifully, ranking third in SG: Off-the-Tee, but was dreadful on approach (129th) in his opener. Expect the three-time major champion to give a full effort not only to battle back in the tournament but also to ensure he sticks around for all four days. This mindset makes me consider the under on this prop (via DraftKings Sportsbook), which requires Spieth to shoot par or better in Round 2 to cash.
