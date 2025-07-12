Draws and Fades: Rory McIlroy a clear top choice heading into final round of Genesis Scottish Open

Gotterup is known for his advantage off the tee, but it’s his short game that has contributed significantly to his success at Renaissance. He’ll need both elements to click on Sunday, given his iron play (61st in Strokes Gained: Approach) hasn’t been anything to write home about. Gotterup was 56th with his irons on Saturday, playing his final 12 holes without making a birdie. The longer the tournament goes, the more his second-round 61 feels like the outlier – but if he’s able to rekindle some of that magic, he’ll have a shot at toppling one of the game’s all-time greats on a big stage.