Draws and Fades: Rory McIlroy a clear top choice heading into final round of Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Will Gray
There’s a tie atop the leaderboard heading into the final round at the Genesis Scottish Open. Rory McIlroy’s presence doesn’t come as a shock – Chris Gotterup, though, continues to turn heads.
The 25-year-old American maintained a share of the lead at The Renaissance Club, following his second-round 61 with an even-par 70. That gave the chase pack in Scotland a chance to catch up, notably McIlroy who shot a third-round 66 as he looks to win here for the second time in three years.
A quarter of players sit two shots back, highlighted by former U.S. Open winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark. While the group four shots back at 7-under includes top-flight talent like Ludvig Åberg and Sepp Straka, oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook imply a nearly 97 percent chance that one of the six players at 9 under or better will take the title, based on the latest odds.
Updated odds to win Genesis Scottish Open (via FanDuel)
- +125: Rory McIlroy (11 under)
- +400: Chris Gotterup (11 under)
- +900: Matt Fitzpatrick (9 under)
- +1200: Wyndham Clark (9 under), Jake Knapp (9 under)
- +1400: Marco Penge (9 under)
Here’s a look at how those contenders stack up – from most likely to take the title to the biggest longshot.
Rory McIlroy (+125)
It’s not his to lose, but McIlroy is certainly an understandable frontrunner after capturing the title here in 2023 and finishing T4 here a year ago. The Ulsterman has one eye on Royal Portrush next week, but you can’t tell based on his play – including a five-birdie performance Saturday where he led the field in Proximity.
McIlroy hasn’t driven the ball particularly well, but past results at Renaissance show that element is less predictive than other venues. His irons have been solid, his short game superb and McIlroy will have all the fan support he’d want as he looks for win No. 4 of 2025.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+900)
Fitzpatrick has been relatively quiet since leaving Brookline with the title three summers ago, but he’s heating up a bit in recent weeks: eight straight top-40 finishes since the Masters, including T8 at the PGA Championship and in his most recent start in Detroit. He’s also mirroring McIlroy’s gameplan, getting aggressive off the tee and make up for errant drives with strong approach play and putting.
After a slow opener tee-to-green, Fitzpatrick has dialed things in over the last 36 holes and could be the biggest beneficiary of oddsmakers skewing prices because of McIlroy’s involvement.
Chris Gotterup (+400)
Good luck taking down the Grand Slam champ. Gotterup held his own Saturday in the spotlight, but things will get exponentially harder Sunday in the final group with McIlroy and Clark.
Gotterup is known for his advantage off the tee, but it’s his short game that has contributed significantly to his success at Renaissance. He’ll need both elements to click on Sunday, given his iron play (61st in Strokes Gained: Approach) hasn’t been anything to write home about. Gotterup was 56th with his irons on Saturday, playing his final 12 holes without making a birdie. The longer the tournament goes, the more his second-round 61 feels like the outlier – but if he’s able to rekindle some of that magic, he’ll have a shot at toppling one of the game’s all-time greats on a big stage.
Marco Penge (+1400)
Penge doesn’t have the name recognition of the other contenders, and his price is adjusted as a result. Still, the Englishman is very much alive for his second DP World Tour win of the year at an intriguing price, given he’s just two shots back.
Penge has leaned on the driver early and often this week, leading the field in driving distance at 322.3 yards. The rest of his game hasn’t been far behind, and now he’s in position for a watershed victory. While Gotterup will face ample pressure with a tee time next to McIlroy, Penge is essentially in a no-lose situation as he looks to chase down the co-leaders. A win this year in China, along with a T11 finish last week in Germany, show he’s not short on confidence.
Wyndham Clark (+1200)
Clark likely benefits from the tee times shift, as tournament organizers will employ a two-tee start to account for anticipated marine layer delays. That puts him in the final group as opposed to the penultimate one, so he’ll be able to keep a close eye on both the co-leaders.
Still, his path to 9 under this week has been decidedly skewed toward a hot putter. Clark ranks second this week in SG: Putting, picking up more than seven shots against the field on the greens, while he’s near the bottom of the pile on approach play (75th out of 79 players). That’s not a combination that bodes well for a final-round comeback, especially given the names around him.
Jake Knapp (+1200)
If Clark is riding a hot putter, Knapp’s is borderline volcanic. The smooth-swinging former Mexico Open at VidantaWorld champ leads the field in SG: Putting, nearly two shots clear of Clark’s total with a whopping +9.71 strokes gained. That has made up for all sorts of ills, including losing ground with his irons and chipping.
Knapp finally turned around his iron play on Saturday, getting into the positive territory for the first time all week, but he’ll need more consistency in that area if he’s going to create enough birdie chances to have a chance to chase down McIlroy and Gotterup.