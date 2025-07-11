Draws and Fades: Ludvig Åberg rounding into form as live option in Scotland

The world No. 1 is usually a front-runner, and I don’t see a weekend comeback in the card given that he’s riding a cold putter (68th in SG: Putting) through two rounds. Scheffler remains in the midst of an incredible campaign, but the demands of links golf have shown a penchant at times for holding him back. With the year’s final major just a few days away, I would have wanted to see more out of the pre-tournament betting favorite to consider a scenario where he jumps past McIlroy, Schauffele and the other 18 names currently above his on the leaderboard at Renaissance.