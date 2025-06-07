Draws and Fades: Mackenzie Hughes offers betting value in search of a Canadian win at TPC Toronto

Burns has more TOUR wins than any player ahead of him in the standings, and he entered the week leading the TOUR for the 2025 season in SG: Putting. He has putted well at Osprey Valley, gaining more than 2.5 strokes on the field, and if he hits the ball like he did in the second round (sixth in SG: Approach), he’ll create plenty of birdie chances. This is higher than his pre-tournament price at FanDuel, and I think he’s still got more than a fighting chance, knowing that he’ll need something in the low 60s to triumph.