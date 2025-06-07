Draws and Fades: Mackenzie Hughes offers betting value in search of a Canadian win at TPC Toronto
Written by Will Gray
The leaderboard is wide open heading into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, where Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox share the lead, but a total of 15 players will tee off within three shots of the top spot.
With the leaderboard at one point showing an 11-way tie for the lead, instead it’ll be a pair of international players whom the rest of the field will chase.
Updated odds to win RBC Canadian Open (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- +330: Ryan Fox (14-under)
- +600: Matteo Manassero (14-under)
- +700: Kevin Yu (13-under)
- +800: Matt McCarty (13-under)
- +850: Lee Hodges (13-under)
- +1200: Mackenzie Hughes (12-under)
- +1400: Jake Knapp (12-under)
- +2000: Andrew Putnam (12-under)
- +2800: Cameron Young (11-under)
- +3000: Byeong Hun An (11-under)
Manassero has moved to the top with some flush irons, leading the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and sharing the overall lead despite losing strokes to the field on the greens at TPC Toronto. Fox, a winner last month in Myrtle Beach, sits third in approach figures but is more balanced through the bag this week, and that stability, combined with his length off the tee, likely gives him a nod as the overall betting favorite.
But with a crowded leaderboard like this, I’m banking on things getting a little weird. After all, few expected overnight leader Cam Champ to drift back to the pack with a 1-over 71 that dropped him three shots off the lead.
So here’s a look at three options in the outright market, each with a little bit of added risk factor, for those looking to add to their ticket portfolio ahead of Sunday’s final round in Canada:
Mackenzie Hughes (+1200)
Admittedly, there’s some emotion in this one, as the Canadian fans would lose their minds if another native son captured the trophy. Two years after Nick Taylor’s playoff win at Oakdale, Hughes has the best shot – a few weeks after losing in a playoff to Fox, one of the men he’ll look to track down and pass.
Hughes has two TOUR wins to his credit, and he has gained at least a shot in all four major strokes gained categories this week. It’s been a balanced performance from a guy who can sometimes heat up on the greens. Two shots is hardly an insurmountable option, and I love that Hughes is leaning into the emotions that will be on tap Sunday in front of a raucous crowd. Once the energetic lightning rod at the Presidents Cup while chugging a beer on the first tee, he’ll be ready for the moment and this is a tasty price.
Sam Burns (+4000)
Burns was among the surprise leaders early in the day, racing out to a quick start before cooling down the stretch. But at 10-under, he’s hardly out of it, and this price is more than tempting given the situation.
Burns has more TOUR wins than any player ahead of him in the standings, and he entered the week leading the TOUR for the 2025 season in SG: Putting. He has putted well at Osprey Valley, gaining more than 2.5 strokes on the field, and if he hits the ball like he did in the second round (sixth in SG: Approach), he’ll create plenty of birdie chances. This is higher than his pre-tournament price at FanDuel, and I think he’s still got more than a fighting chance, knowing that he’ll need something in the low 60s to triumph.
Ludvig Åberg (+8000)
Speaking of going low, enter the Swede. Åberg had his best round of the day Saturday, a 5-under 65 that moved him to 9 under – still five shots back with a bevy of names above him, hence the updated price.
But Åberg had one of his best rounds of the year last Sunday at Muirfield Village, and now he’s got a shred of momentum upon which to build. Åberg is among the most talented players in the field, and he was second in SG: Off-the-Tee Saturday and sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green. A similar ball-striking performance will afford him ample birdie chances, and think of where the Swede would be in this event were it not for a quadruple-bogey 7 on the par-3 11th hole during the second round.
Since that hiccup, Åberg hasn’t dropped a shot while playing 25 holes in 7 under. He’ll likely need to go another 7 under (if not a couple more) to have a shot, but there are worse flier options on the board given his prodigious talent level.
