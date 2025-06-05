Draws and Fades: Sam Burns in prime position amid low scores at RBC Canadian Open
Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 6 at RBC Canadian
Written by Will Gray
Players went low Thursday in their first pass around TPC Toronto, as the RBC Canadian Open got off to a start replete with red numbers.
Thorbjørn Olesen set the early pace, Cristobal del Solar threatened to break 60 and nearly 100 players broke par on the par-70 layout. More low scores are expected as the week progresses, as players utilized preferred lies in the opening round amid wet conditions.
Olesen, a former European Ryder Cupper and winner on the DP World Tour, heads into the second round as the betting favorite. But there are plenty of other options on the in-play board to consider north of the border:
Updated odds to win RBC Canadian Open (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- +450: Thorbjørn Olesen
- +800: Shane Lowry
- +1200: Jake knapp
- +1400: Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith
- +1600: Cameron Champ
- +2000: Rasmus Højgaard
- +2200: Sam Burns
Olesen made his mark on the greens, picking up +5.555 strokes on the field with his putter alone. His 9-under 61, which left him tied with Del Solar, came despite a middling result with his irons (40th in Strokes Gained: Approach). Likewise, Del Solar’s flirtation with a score in the 50s – one year after he shot a 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour – came despite losing strokes with his driver.
In my mind, the true betting favorite is Lowry – but, keep in mind that his most recent PGA TOUR win as an individual was The Open in 2019, with a WGC in 2015 before that. Yes, it’s splitting hairs amid some worldwide success, and it doesn’t count his team win with Rory McIlroy last year – as McIlroy (+5500) drifted down the board after a 1-over 72 Thursday.
Here's a look at a few in-play options that have caught my eye, still with 54 holes to go in Ontario:
Sam Burns (+2200)
I was high on Burns entering the week, and there’s no reason to back down after a 4-under 66 that left him five shots off the green. Burns wasn’t spectacular in any particular area, but he was solid across the board. A proven winner on TOUR, Burns stands out on an early leaderboard that, among the 17 players ahead of him in the standings, includes more than half who have yet to win on TOUR. Burns had a great final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and entered the week leading the TOUR in SG: Putting. More birdies will fall.
Rasmus Højgaard (+2000)
Two years ago, Højgaard watched his twin brother, Nicolai, make his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe. Now he has ambitions of making the team himself, and a big performance this week could play a big role.
Rasmus hasn’t done much since the brothers Højgaard finished second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but his opening-round 64 was bogey-free and included a gain of nearly a shot in each major Strokes Gained category. He’s a feast-or-famine option, but after a strong opener that left him behind only four other players, he’s parked at an intriguing price heading into a second round that will tell us a lot about his win chances at the trophy.
Erik van Rooyen (+10000)
Van Rooyen was among my pre-tournament selections, so what is he doing sitting at this same price after a 3-under 67? The South African torched a U.S. Open qualifying field on Monday, winning his section by six shots, and he was a recent runner-up in Dallas on another course that yielded low scores. He’s won twice on TOUR and has a penchant for thriving on courses where he can lean on the driver early and often.
Van Rooyen gained strokes across the board Thursday, albeit sitting six shots off the early pace thanks in part to a pair of back-nine bogeys. After starting on the back nine, he was actually 2 over through his first seven holes before playing his last 11 in 5 under. It’s a promising trend, and some momentum upon which he can build on Friday. Don’t expect him to still be sitting in triple digits come Saturday.