Draws and Fades: Sam Burns in prime position amid low scores at RBC Canadian Open

I was high on Burns entering the week, and there’s no reason to back down after a 4-under 66 that left him five shots off the green. Burns wasn’t spectacular in any particular area, but he was solid across the board. A proven winner on TOUR, Burns stands out on an early leaderboard that, among the 17 players ahead of him in the standings, includes more than half who have yet to win on TOUR. Burns had a great final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and entered the week leading the TOUR in SG: Putting. More birdies will fall.