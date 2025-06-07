Five things to know heading into final round of RBC Canadian Open

Fox has his eyes on win No. 2, but there are other implications as it pertains to next week’s U.S. Open. Fox entered the week ranked No. 75, and the top 60 in next week’s rankings will earn exemptions in next week’s major field. Because Fox’s win in Myrtle Beach came in an additional event, he’s not in line for the exemption that comes for winning two full-FedExCup point events since last year’s U.S. Open – but he could still crack the top 60, and likely will with a top-5 finish. Keep the OWGR calculators ready.