Draws and Fades: Three marquee matchups to bank on as Zurich Classic heads into weekend
3 Min Read
Highlights | Round 2 | Zurich Classic
Written by Jimmy Reinman
With 36 teams still alive heading into the weekend at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, things remain tightly packed atop the leaderboard with big names shining in the Big Easy. However, it’s a team of rookies that paces the field with Kevin Velo and Isaiah Salinda backing up their first-round 58 with a 69 in alternate shot to lead a very in-form Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin by one stroke.
Defending champions and pre-tournament favorites Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy sit six strokes back at 11-under, with Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard just two back at 15-under.
Plenty of talent lurks on the leaderboard, and with another round of Four-ball Saturday and Foursomes Sunday, the volatility is only beginning.
While the winner of this event may come from any tier of the odds board, savvy bettors can find value and intrigue in some of the head-to-head matchups FanDuel is offering, particularly with how different skill sets can shine or struggle depending on the format.
Updated Odds to Win Zurich Classic (via FanDuel Sportsbook):
- Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin +300
- Rasmus Højgaard/Nicolai Højgaard +450
- Isaiah Salinda/Kevin Velo +500
- Shane Lowry/Rory McIlroy +850
- Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips +1200
- Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala +2200
Here are three matchups worth targeting ahead of Saturday’s Four-ball round:
Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre (-120) vs. Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala (-105)
While this price suggests a tight battle, I’m siding with the upside of Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala. Rai has been as steady as they come this season, and is auditioning his teamwork capabilities for Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald this weekend. Theegala’s flair and ability to catch fire, especially in Four-ball, gives this team a particularly high ceiling. Rai, a meticulous ball-striker, complements Theegala’s aggressive play style well.
Team Theegala/Rai sinks eagle putt at Zurich Classic
Meanwhile, Detry and MacIntyre have been steady but unspectacular. MacIntyre’s form has dropped off in 2025, and Detry has been inconsistent with the flatstick. While Detry/MacIntyre have slightly better form in Foursomes and may be making a Ryder Cup push of their own, I’ll take Rai/Theegala in a best-ball setting with their ability to rack up birdies.
Pick: Rai/Theegala
Davis Riley / Nick Hardy (-115) vs. Cam Davis / Adam Svensson (-110)
Riley and Hardy may be buried deeper on the odds board than you’d expect (+8000), but the 2023 champions are still very much alive. Sitting at 11-under through two rounds, the horses for TPC Louisiana are only six shots back — and with a return to Four-ball on Saturday, they’re poised to surge. Riley, one of the streakier players on TOUR, is playing some sensational golf as of late, racking up three top-25 finishes in his last five starts including a T21 at the Masters.
Cam Davis and Svensson are a solid pairing, but both players have been streaky and struggled with consistency in 2025. Riley’s upside and the team's familiarity with this course and format give them the edge here. At this price, it’s hard to look away from a team that knows how to win this event and could easily get back in contention with a low number Saturday.
Pick: Riley/Hardy
Kris Ventura / Antoine Rozner (+100) vs. Frankie Capan III / Jake Knapp (-125)
In a matchup of relative newcomers on the PGA TOUR stage, I’m backing the youth and power of Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp. Knapp has the speed to put the team in great positions on any hole, and in Four-ball, that kind of length can translate to a handful of eagle looks. Capan, on the other hand, ranks 15th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting. A combo of scoring that has the young guns T7 heading into the weekend.
Ventura and Rozner are crafty players with strong international resumes, but they lack the explosive potential of Capan/Knapp, especially in Four-ball, where aggressive play and birdie streaks can be rewarded. Over the weekend, especially Saturday, bold play matters at TPC Louisiana — and this is where Capan and Knapp should separate themselves.
Pick: Capan/Knapp
As ever, a hot Four-ball round on Saturday can vault anyone from the middle of the pack into the mix, especially in a format where birdies fly and leaders can stumble. For now, keep an eye on the matchups, and expect plenty of movement before the field faces the pressure of Foursomes again on Sunday.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.