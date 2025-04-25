Draws and Fades: Three marquee matchups to bank on as Zurich Classic heads into weekend

Riley and Hardy may be buried deeper on the odds board than you’d expect (+8000), but the 2023 champions are still very much alive. Sitting at 11-under through two rounds, the horses for TPC Louisiana are only six shots back — and with a return to Four-ball on Saturday, they’re poised to surge. Riley, one of the streakier players on TOUR, is playing some sensational golf as of late, racking up three top-25 finishes in his last five starts including a T21 at the Masters.