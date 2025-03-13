Draws and Fades: Watch out for Ludvig Åberg (and his driver) at THE PLAYERS Championship

I was high on the Swede to begin the week, as he is a local resident who has more local knowledge of the Stadium Course than most regular TOUR venues he faces. Åberg sits five shots back after a seemingly pedestrian 1-under 71, but he actually led the field in SG: Off-the-Tee in the opening round. Åberg was undone by double bogeys on Nos. 13 and 18, but he closed with birdies on two of his final three holes and, in general, there was a lot to like. This is an appetizing price for a top-tier talent who could easily drive his way to a score in the mid-60s Friday.