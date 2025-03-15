Draws and Fades: Look for strong closing charge from Corey Conners with blustery conditions on tap at TPC Sawgrass

If you want someone from the Scheffler zone – given he won from five shots back in the final round last year – the Austrian may be the pick of the litter, and not just because my colleague Rob Bolton put Straka ahead of Scottie Scheffler in this week’s Power Rankings. Straka has been under par in all three rounds this week, one of only 10 players to accomplish that feat, and he’s doing so even though his ball-striking has been a tick under his season-long mark.