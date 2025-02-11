Benny and the Bets: Be ready for big-hitter show at The Genesis Invitational

Instead, I’m looking for pre-tournament value on other big hitters. And first one on my radar is Ludvig Åberg (+2500). I am fully aware his low round from a few weeks ago was on the North Course, but the Swede is built for this place. He finished inside the top 10 on debut in 2024 and was on track to win this year before illness derailed him. In 2024, he ranked inside the top 15 in SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Off-the-Tee and was fourth in Total Driving. He averaged 310 yards in Driving Distance, ranked 22nd, despite playing a huge chunk of it with a knee injury. On Tuesday, I made a beeline for him on the range and only needed to watch him hit pure shot after pure shot for a few minutes to know he’s healthy again. It helped to see him joking and smiling out there also. Åberg was also 23rd on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance last season.