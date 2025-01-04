Draws and Fades: Side with Collin Morikawa over leader Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry

Of the (smaller) chase pack, Detry has an edge in that he’ll have the final spot alongside the leaders in the final group on Sunday. But Im is no stranger to going low at Kapalua, having set a 72-hole birdie record here just a year ago. Still, even on a course where Morikawa floundered as a leader two years ago and where Chris Kirk cashed some longshot tickets last year, it’s tough to envision both Morikawa and Matsuyama coming back to the pack. If you’re looking for a flier, though, I’ll lean toward Im (+5500): he’s only one shot further back than Detry, and it’s tough to see the Belgian getting TOUR win No. 1 in these circumstances.