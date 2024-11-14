Draws and Fades: High odds options abound for big movement ahead in windy Bermuda
2 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
The promised winds at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship leave plenty of opportunity for the chasing pack to forge their way into title contention over the final three rounds at Port Royal Golf Course.
While Justin Lower and Hayden Springer were sublime in the tough winds to share the clubhouse lead when darkness halted play at 6-under, the expected 25 mph gusts for the remaining three days means bogeys or worse are around any corner.
The combination of a course these guys can usually eat alive with the tough blustery winds is the recipe for roller-coaster rounds, and with that, ever-shifting odds.
For example, Jhonattan Vegas’ first 12 holes housed seven birdies, four bogeys and just one par, and he wasn’t alone riding the wave of the wind at Port Royal. There were 20 eagles on the course but also 46 double bogeys and eight triple bogeys or worse!
As such, you can still look to some outsiders for a 54-hole run. Last year Camilo Villegas was six back after one round. Lower and Patrick Rodgers were on my placement card pre-tournament, so I still like them going forward, but the chance is there for you to take a chance on some decent numbers at this point.
Here are the latest odds via BetMGM Sportsbook, as well as some players at higher odds to consider going forward:
- +700: Justin Lower (6-under, T1)
- +1000: Patrick Rodgers (5-under, T3)
- +1400: Hayden Springer (6-under, T1)
- +1600: Andrew Novak (4-under, T6), Jhonattan Vegas (4-under, T6), Joseph Bramlett (5-under, T3), Mackenzie Hughes (3-under, T15)
- +2000: Greyson Sigg (4-under, T6), Lucas Glover (3-under, T15)
Vince Whaley, 4-under (+2800): Another player on my card pre-tournament, Whaley did not disappoint so far. Two T16s in his last four starts and top 10s in his last two Bermuda starts make me bullish that he can continue this effort. Leads the field in the tough Par-3 Scoring, a recipe for contention in Bermuda. Five from six scrambling was nice to see also.
Ryan Moore, 4-under (+4000): I suggested Moore as a +10000 bet pre-tournament and still think you can get some juice from him at these odds. A five-time winner on TOUR and former amateur standout, Moore was T5 here last time out and knows wind having played in Las Vegas most of his life. His driving accuracy will remain key.
Matti Schmid, 1-under (+5000): Three top 16s in his last four starts and a third in Bermuda a year ago has me thinking Schmid has a potential run up the leaderboards in him over the next few days. Third in Par-5 Scoring in Round 1. Needs to eliminate his three-putts though.
Ben Griffin, 2-under (+2500): Top 25s in his last two starts this fall and a previous T3 in Bermuda had him as my pre-tournament outright pick. While I’d love to see higher odds, I understand why the oddsmakers are protecting themselves here. Par-5 Scoring kept him alive Thursday, now he needs to find more fairways or he will fade into oblivion. If he does though, he could go very low.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.