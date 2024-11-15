Draws and Fades: Justin Lower may go lower but value is in Matti Schmid, Bermuda chasers

Vince Whaley, 7-under (+4000): If you are looking for a potential long shot from here, enabling you to not spend too much outlay, then Whaley could be your guy. He will need a low Saturday, but he comes in with two T16s in his last four starts and top 10s in his last two Bermuda starts. Continues to lead the field in the tough Par-3 Scoring, a recipe for contention in Bermuda. He is also tied best at Sand Saves and third in Scrambling. Importantly for someone looking to make a splash with a low round … he’s second in the field in Bogey Avoidance. The +180 for a Top 10 (including ties) at DraftKings is certainly worth a look.