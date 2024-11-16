Draws and Fades: Plus money picks abound for Butterfield Bermuda Championship place markets

Call me crazy but when it comes to a plus money option here, I’m looking at the player who “needs” the high finish the least but still has plenty to gain from it. Lucas Glover (+135) is already exempt into next season via TOUR wins but he now has a chance to push into the 51-60 bracket in the FedExCup Fall and with it a chance at the first two Signature Events of 2025. He currently projects to 57th and as a known ball-striker can get the ball through the wind better than most. Third in Par 3 Scoring and Bogey Avoidance this week and fourth in Par 4 Scoring.