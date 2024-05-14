Benny and the Bets: Twice bitten, NOT shy. The case to fade Scottie Scheffler at PGA Championship

2. He’s a new father: What does this have to do with his golf… I can hear a few of you already asking the question. Well… frankly… plenty. Scheffler and his wife Meredith had their first child, a son, last week and I welcome him to dad life with open arms and heartfelt congratulations. But if they haven’t already, things are really going to start getting real for Scheffler now. With the distraction of leaving his new boy at home, the chances of the odd mental error on course increase dramatically. Not to mention the lack of focus in practice. For his part, Scheffler feels like his focus is on his preparations, but any dad will tell you, you cannot help but be drawn to thinking elsewhere at least some of the time.