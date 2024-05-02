Draws and Fades: Stalkers at 5-under worth considering at THE CJ CUP

This one you can take either way. Mitchell managed to keep together his 5-under round on the back of being eight from eight in Scrambling, not his usual strong point. So one could be worried he won’t maintain that magic going forward. But… on the other hand he sat in 17th for the round on SG: Tee-to-Green, 37th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 50th in SG: Approach – three stats he sits inside the top 11 on TOUR this season. If Mitchell can lift his ball-striking to its usual standards and continue to hold it together around the greens, he represents value here. Of course, if he maintains average ball-striking and loses the touch around the greens, it’s goodnight.