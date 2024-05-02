Draws and Fades: Stalkers at 5-under worth considering at THE CJ CUP
As expected, if you want a chance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, you needed to go low at TPC Craig Ranch.
In the three previous editions on this course the winner needed all four rounds in the 60s to prevail and chances are that will continue given Matt Wallace set a cracking pace after an 8-under 63.
A total of 94 players in the 156-man field sit 2-under or better on the par-71 course and I’m willing to say your winner is coming out of that group. A weather delay in the morning ensured the opening round wasn’t fully completed, with a handful of players due to return to complete Friday morning as the second round will start concurrently.
That’s not to say it’s impossible for the slow starters, but if you are seven or more behind after Thursday, you better throw out a 61 or something on Friday just to get back on track!
Just a shot behind Wallace were Canadian Taylor Pendrith, Americans Chesson Hadley, Jake Knapp, Kelly Kraft and Davis Riley, Swede Alex Noren plus Japan’s Taiga Semikawa.
Ben Kohles, Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley and Brad Hopfinger shared ninth at 6-under but it is group at 5-under who have piqued my interest going forward.
Defending champion Jason Day had some good moments on the way to that number as did the likes of Keith Mitchell, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong-Hun An, Min Woo Lee and two-time champion K.H. Lee. Don’t be surprised if the eventual winner comes from this crew.
Jordan Spieth, the pre-tournament favorite, shot a 68 to be six back.
After an early delay Thursday, thunderstorms are again possible overnight and in the early morning, continuing the likelihood of preferred lies being in play, which only ensures scores will continue to be low.
Here are the latest outright odds from BetMGM Sportsbook. Noren is the new favorite as the veteran chases his first PGA TOUR win.
- +800: Alex Noren (7-under, T2)
- +1400: Jason Day (5-under, T13)
- +1600: Matt Wallace (8-under, first)
- +1600: Jake Knapp (7-under, T2)
- +1600: Byeong Hun An (5-under, T13)
- +1800: Stephan Jaeger (5-under, T13)
- +1800: Min Woo Lee (5-under, T13)
- +2000: Davis Riley (7-under, T2)
- +2000: Taylor Pendrith (7-under, T2)
- +2200: Adam Schenk (5-under, T13)
- +2500: Keith Mitchell (5-under, T13)
- +2800: Chesson Hadley (7-under, T2)
- +2800: Jordan Spieth (3-under, T53)
- +3000: K.H. Lee (5-under, T13)
DRAWS
Stephan Jaeger +1800
How can I jump off my pre-tournament pick now after a solid 5-under 66 to start. After finishing T11 here a year ago, while leading the way in par-4 scoring, Jaeger was on my radar. The Texas Children’s Houston Open winner is adept at stringing together rounds on the 60s and is brimming from confidence from that victory. Ranked fourth in the first round for SG: Off-the-Tee and 14th in SG: Tee-to-Green. Made just one bogey all day and was 17 from 17 putting inside 10-feet.
Keith Mitchell +2500
This one you can take either way. Mitchell managed to keep together his 5-under round on the back of being eight from eight in Scrambling, not his usual strong point. So one could be worried he won’t maintain that magic going forward. But… on the other hand he sat in 17th for the round on SG: Tee-to-Green, 37th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 50th in SG: Approach – three stats he sits inside the top 11 on TOUR this season. If Mitchell can lift his ball-striking to its usual standards and continue to hold it together around the greens, he represents value here. Of course, if he maintains average ball-striking and loses the touch around the greens, it’s goodnight.
Min Woo Lee +1800
Sneaking under the radar a little in the 5-under crew is Australian Min Woo Lee. Lee is a player I would have plumped for pre-tournament except for the fact he is returning from a finger injury suffered in the gym prior to the Masters recently. Without seeing him in action first he stayed off the card but now, with a 66 under his belt, we might be able to suggest he can shoot up this leaderboard. Ranked 10th in the opening round in SG: tee-to-Green and 12th on Approach, Lee is a stalker here.
FADE
Davis Riley +2000
First, credit where it is due. For Riley to shoot 7-under while losing -1.605 strokes to the field on Approach is brilliant. But it is that stat, which ranks him 129th in the field, that sees a huge fade flag raise up. Riley made up the shortfall around the greens and on them, putting lights out. And while he might keep the rock rolling, he can’t put the game under that much pressure and survive. Not to mention he’s without a top-10 this season. Perhaps notching his first of those should be the goal.
