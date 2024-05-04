Draws and Fades: Eye chasers in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson final round

It is difficult to fade a front-runner in a birdie-fest because they aren't likely to come back to the pack far enough to allow others to catch up. We saw Knapp do so on Saturday to a degree, shooting a 4-under par round versus two straight seven-under rounds on the two days prior. I could see Pendrith doing something similar after going especially low on Saturday and also feeling the pressure of trying to secure his first-ever TOUR win. Also, will that shoulder bother him? It will almost certainly be on his mind and that alone could be enough to throw him off a tick. I expect that he will not be able to throw up another round of 63 on Sunday and will cool off enough to let some others into the fray. His price is very fair but I don't love his situation.