PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Keith Mitchell finished 76th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Mitchell has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 41st.
    • Mitchell finished 76th (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2022).
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Mitchell's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/20227669-70-69-72-8
    5/13/20212667-71-70-66-14
    5/9/20195966-73-66-72-7
    5/17/2018365-68-69-63-19

    Mitchell's Recent Performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell has an average of -1.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging 2.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Mitchell has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.792 this season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 30th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell has a 0.660 mark (11th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30306.5309.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.58%

    Mitchell's Best Finishes

    • Mitchell hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Mitchell has 365 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.588, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.7922.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6602.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.229-1.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.358-1.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8652.450

    Mitchell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5969-71-71-75+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship5869-71-73-77+106
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.