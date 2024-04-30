Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181. He finished 17th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.588, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).