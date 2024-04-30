Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Keith Mitchell finished 76th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Mitchell has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 41st.
- Mitchell finished 76th (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2022).
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Mitchell's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|76
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|5/13/2021
|26
|67-71-70-66
|-14
|5/9/2019
|59
|66-73-66-72
|-7
|5/17/2018
|3
|65-68-69-63
|-19
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell has an average of -1.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 2.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.792 this season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 30th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell has a 0.660 mark (11th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|306.5
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.58%
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Mitchell hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Mitchell has 365 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.588, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.792
|2.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.660
|2.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.229
|-1.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.358
|-1.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.865
|2.450
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.