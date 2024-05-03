Draws and Fades: Look to Englishman Matt Wallace, local product Kelly Kraft for halfway-point value

There’s a reason why Merritt’s price is so significantly higher than the other two players at 13-under or better (Knapp and Wallace), even though all three have won before on TOUR. Merritt is much more mercurial, having burst into the mix this week with a 9-under 62 in Round 2. The veteran is doing it all with the putter, leading the field in SG: Putting while picking up 5.739 strokes through two rounds. Even for a good putter like Merritt, those numbers just aren’t sustainable. Throw in the fact that he’s 78th in SG: Off-the-Tee and not known for his prodigious length, and I just don’t see Merritt being able to lean on the putter for two more rounds. Sometimes the price is the price for a reason.