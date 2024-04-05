TOUR title, more on the line for Akshay Bhatia, co in Texas

The 24-time PGA TOUR winner has the second shortest odds to win behind Bhatia and for good reason being world No. 2. The concern for me, is his mind could easily wander to Augusta. With more and more young talent coming through the world of golf, this could be the last time the 34-year-old enters the Masters this high in the world rankings. Personally, I believe this to be true and I sense McIlroy knows this may be his last great chance to get that green jacket. While others remain focused on Valero Texas Open week, I worry McIlroy isn’t. With that in mind I see chasing down six shots a tough ask.