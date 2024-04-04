Draws & Fades: Akshay Bhatia blitz sets up great chance at Valero Texas Open

This was a mind wrestle with myself as while Eckroat is a recent winner on TOUR at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has also thrown up final rounds of 75 and 76 in his last two starts. But I’m riding the data on this one as we look for options outside of Bhatia at the top. Eckroat ranked first in the field in SG: Off the Tee, third in SG: Tee-to-Green and 10th in SG: Approach on Thursday. He sits 17th on the season Tee-to-Green and 21st in Approach so this is not out of the ordinary and can possibly be maintained. He also has the benefit of an 8:26 a.m. tee time off the 10th tee, avoiding the tough first, third and fourth holes until further into his groove.