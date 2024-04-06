Draws and Fades: Bet on Akshay Bhatia closing it out in Texas

I would not recommend having visions of grandeur here and expect any miracles out of McIlroy on Sunday. It was a question mark, pre-tournament, how focused he would be to win here this week with another crack at the career grand slam on tap next week. McIlroy has performed well, as he often does the week prior to a major championship - but now, winning this tournament is no longer realistic and McIlroy knows that. This may be where the "tune-up" for next week truly kicks in - working on some things, trying to straighten out any kinks he's feeling in his game, and getting out of Dodge and on to Augusta, Georgia, as soon as possible. Yes, he might play fine on Sunday but I can't imagine his slim chances will translate into the final round grabbing his full attention. When McIlroy is near the top of a leaderboard, we are always paying a premium because of his star-power and popularity. Even at +10000, the situation is no different this week as I estimate his price ought to be closer to three times this number.