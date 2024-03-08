Draws & Fades: Is Scottie Scheffler a true finisher? Time to find out

Had the Japanese superstar not proven himself at The Genesis Invitational recently I’d struggle to advocate for him but it appears he has mirrored up his approach game (ranked eighth) with his putting (fourth) so far this week and that is the deadly combination at Bay Hill. As things continue to bake out, I can see the opportunity for Matsuyama to complete a rare career triple . Winning the Signature Events hosted by the legends of the game in Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer. It’s a bit of a flyer as his putting stats for the season are not impressive, but I’m prepared to factor in his return from injuries as part of this. Another concern is his form around the greens, losing -0.773 strokes. If his approach game falters, so too could Matsuyama.