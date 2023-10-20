Draws and Fades: Gusty winds transform ZOZO odds – and create opportunity for the defending champ

It is tough to win in back-to-back years and I'm not saying Bradley will successfully defend his title, but I like the way he is playing. I believe he is a good fit for this golf course, and I do think he is in position to contend at 3 under, just four shots off the lead with two rounds still to go. Bradley's signature has always been driving the golf ball and ball-striking. He happens to be putting well lately, too. Through two rounds, he is 17th in this field for Driving Accuracy and is fifth for Greens in Regulation. He also managed to escape Friday's winds with an even-par round of 70 after shooting a 67 on Thursday. Does he have anything extra up his sleeve here, after not being selected for the Ryder Cup team? Maybe, but if the ball-striking and putting remain steady, Bradley could be just one really low round away from finding himself atop the leaderboard once again in Japan.