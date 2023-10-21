Draws and Fades: Justin Suh leads, but Collin Morikawa lurks at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Morikawa is by far the most decorated player in the final two twosomes, and he ended his third round in a flourish: 3 over through his first four holes, he birdied eight of his last 13 holes including five of his last six to rally for a 4-under 66. His chances for a first PGA TOUR win since the 2021 Open are rekindled, and he has a strong statistical combo of T7 in GIR and fifth in Putts per GIR. I like Morikawa’s situation better today than after the opening round, and I like his price even more.