Draws and Fades: Collin Morikawa leads, but betting value lies elsewhere at ZOZO

Horikawa is ranked No. 267 in the world and plays primarily on the Japan Golf Tour, but he finished T3 at last week’s Japan Open and promptly spun an opening 65 that featured six birdies against one bogey. He’s among the shortest hitters in the field, averaging just 282 yards on measured drives Thursday to rank 76th out of 78, but he missed only three greens in regulation and will have a nation behind him should he remain in the mix heading into the weekend. Japanese fans celebrated Hideki Matsuyama cruising to victory here two years ago and would love nothing more than to have another native son etch his name on the trophy. Horikawa will likely regress to the mean over the next round or two, but given the limited field and opening-round scoring, the potential winners are likely those already under par. In that small pool, I’m not sure his price should be triple digits.