Draws & Fades: Don’t bank on defending champ Tom Kim going low (again) in Las Vegas

I'm going to bundle these two into one here because my reasoning is very similar. Both players shot crazy low rounds on Saturday after being relatively pedestrian for the first two days of the tournament. Kim was 6 under heading into Saturday and Hadwin was 7 under. Both players more than doubled that with rounds of 62 and 63, respectively. It is more the norm than the exception that we see a player bounce off of an especially low round one day, only to cool off the very next day. Kim is the defending champion here in Las Vegas and Hadwin is one of the better, more accomplished players in the mix - but no matter who you are, it is tough to replicate a 62 or a 63, especially amidst the pressure of a final round Sunday.