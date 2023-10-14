Draws and Fades: Short game the key to weekend success at TPC Summerlin

Griffin is being fueled by a red-hot short game so far here at TPC Summerlin. He is No. 1 in the field for SG: Putting and in SG: Around The Green. The problem is, he is 60th in Greens in Regulation and 66th in SG: Approach, losing more than 2.5 strokes to the field on approach. My feeling is the short game cannot shoulder the load of poor approach play for much longer. While Griffin may improve on approach, it is not likely that his work on and around the greens will continue to be so scorching. Unfortunately, he is on opposite ends of the spectrum in the key areas of which we are focused - and it is likely that all of that regresses to the mean, both positively and negatively in this case, leaving Griffin on the outside looking in come Sunday afternoon in the desert.