Draws and Fades: Stay with J.T. Poston in Vegas

Sometimes you look at a deep scorecard and see two eagles and wonder how lucky the player may have been. But Poston’s Thursday effort was not one based on luck. Poston leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and SG: Putting, overcoming slight deficiencies off the tee and around the green. That’s pretty much been his standard over a very nice season, and I’m expecting the postman will keep delivering. Pre-tournament I pointed out Poston as a top 20 or better option, with a focus on the fact he is eighth on TOUR in Birdie or Better Percentage from 125-150 yards, a key distance on this course. He made three of six birdies from that range Thursday. A year ago, he put up a third round 63 only to fade to a T20. This time I think he can push further into contention. Poston will start on the easier back nine in the second round and kickstart another climb up the leaderboard.