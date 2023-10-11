First Round Leader: Cam Davis looking to harness the hype in new 'Sports City'

I've played this course many times: The wide fairways are a welcome sight, as keeping the ball in play is not overly challenging. But oddly enough, we have seen Strokes Gained: Driving Accuracy be more of a factor here in winning than we have Driving Distance. SG: Approach is paramount, as it always is at this level. Birdies or Better Gained is another statistic I looked at because if you aren't on pace to be 20 under or better, you're more likely to be back at the hotel pulling a slot machine than you are to be hoisting the trophy on Sunday. Most of one's approach shots will come from 100-150 yards out. The majority of the par 4s fall between 400-450 yards. Scrambling has proven to be a key winning ingredient and so too has SG: Putting (Bentgrass).