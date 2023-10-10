From Lexi to Ludvig: Rolling the dice on a wide-open odds board in Las Vegas

I, like many of you, am very interested to see how Thompson does in her PGA TOUR debut as a sponsor exemption. The seventh female player to get a start on the TOUR and the first since Brittany Lincicome in 2018, Thompson will undboutedly serve as inspiration to many youngsters with lofty dreams and goals this week. But as awesome as it would be to see Thompson contend -- and there are a few markets out there for you if you think she can -- I can’t see her being in the mix. But there is much more at play here than what Thompson writes on her scorecard.