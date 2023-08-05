Don’t drift too far down the leaderboard to find the eventual Wyndham winner

Like Henley, Horschel too has great history at the Wyndham Championship, finishing top 11 in four of his last six trips to this event including a runner-up in 2020. But he has not had a great 2023 season. In fact, after he won the Memorial last year, he's been on a steady decline, having missed 11 cuts since then. His iron play has dipped to 145th on TOUR in SG: Approach. He ranks outside the Top 100 on TOUR in Hole Proximity from 125-175 yards - which happens to be a very common approach distance range here at Sedgefield Country Club. Through two rounds, Horschel is not playing very well on approach or around the greens. His putter is carrying him right now, ranking second in this field through two rounds - and that is a tough spot to be in going forward. The putting is likely to regress at some point over the weekend, and if the rest of his game continues to be just average, he's not going to win this golf tournament - and probably won't finish second, either, in order to make it into the FedExCup Playoffs. My price would be closer to +800 on Horschel rather than +550. He leads four other players by only a shot, yet his price is well shorter than every one of the other players.