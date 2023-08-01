Motivated FedExCup movers bring value at Wyndham Championship

One of the great PGA TOUR streaks is at risk here. Scott is one of just two players (Matt Kuchar) to make the FedExCup Playoffs in every season since its inception and at 81st in the standings he needs a big week. In what will not be a shock to anyone who knows me – I am backing the Aussie to get it done. At 77 points behind the current No. 70 Scott needs, at bare minimum, a top 9 finish this week. He famously lost in the six-man playoff in 2021, missing a close putt to win. Scott ranks a handy 31st in SG: Putting this season and a surprising 145th in SG: Approach. He has gained shots in four of his last seven starts on SG: Approach though after a terrible start to the season.