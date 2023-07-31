Odds Outlook: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im atop wide-open odds board at Wyndham Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The 2022-2023 FedExCup Regular Season concludes at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship, and the market at the top of the board is wide open.
While 156 players will tee at Sedgefield, only the top 70 in points after this week will advance to the FedExCup Playoffs that begin next week at TPC Southwind outside Memphis.
Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) shares top billing this week, with no clear favorite in sight at BetMGM Sportsbook. Never missing The TOUR Championship in nine previous seasons, the only major championship winner from Japan has work to do to extend his streak. Sitting No. 56 in the FedExCup standings, he's assured a spot in Memphis next week but is not currently secure for the BMW Championship in two weeks, when the field trims to 50. Although he's cashed in 19 of 22, only two have resulted in top-10 paydays, the final one coming last March at THE PLAYERS Championship. Missing the cut in four of seven visits to this Donald Ross classic design, including his last two, he'll look back to his T3 in 2016 for inspiration.
South Korean Tom Kim will not defend his title on the par-70, 7,131-yard layout due to an ankle injury suffered at The Open Championship. Sungjae Im (+2000) will look to add his name to the winners from his native land at this event, joining Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim (2016). Making his fifth visit in the last five years, he should be ready to take the next step on these perfect Bermuda greens. Posting a scoring average of 66.50 from 16 rounds, 15 have resulted in the 60s, and eight have resulted in 66 or better. The South Korean has three top-10s from four starts here but has not posted a top-10 payday on TOUR since the first week of May. Missing the cut last week for the second time in three events, Sedgefield should be a site for sore eyes.
The winner in Mexico last November, Russell Henley (+2200) added just one top 10 in 2023, T4 at the Masters. The Georgia native peeled off a run of eight of nine starts T19 or better before T35 at the John Deere Classic and MC at The Open Championship. The familiar Bermuda of the Southeast has been an excellent tonic over the last three years. Posting top-10 paydays and signing for 43-under aggregate during this run, Henley should have won the 2021 edition. Leading by three after 54 holes with rounds of 62 and 64 on the card, he missed a putt on the 72nd hole to join the six-man playoff and cashed T7.
With four of his five career victories coming on Bermuda grass, Sam Burns (+2200) will look to add to his total this week. One of the best putters on TOUR, he picked up a win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March and currently ranks No. 20 in the FedExCup standings. He will look to add his first top-10 payday since T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in mid-May. Featuring closing rounds of 65-65, his only previous experience here went for T13 in 2020.
Another fantastic putter, Denny McCarthy (+2500) sits third in the Strokes Gained: Putting category for the season. The Virginian has racked up three top-10 paydays in his last four starts on TOUR. After losing in a playoff at the Memorial, he cashed T20 at the U.S. Open before opening with 60 the following week at the Travelers (T7). Looking to break through with his first win at the John Deere Classic, his final round 70 stalled him out at T6. Sitting 25th in the FedExCup standings, another top 10 would reduce his stress in the Playoffs.
J.T. Poston (+2800) returns to his part of the world looking to become the first multiple-winner since the event returned to Sedgefield in 2008. The Western Carolina alum and Hickory, N.C., native didn't square any bogeys or others in tying the tournament scoring record on 22-under in 2019. Making his seventh consecutive start in Greensboro, his T21 last season is his next-best finish. Sharing second last week in Minnesota, his best finish of the season, he's now collected top-10 money in three of his last four starts on TOUR.
Here's a look at some prices on other notables, via BetMGM, including 2016 winner Si Woo Kim looking to add a second Sam Snead Cup to his shelf:
+3000: Si Woo Kim, Shane Lowry
+3300: Adam Scott, Cam Davis, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg,
+4000: Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Moore
+4500: Aaron Rai, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Byeong-Hun An, Chris Kirk
+5000: Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland
+5500: Akshay Bhatia, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry
+6000: Adam Schenk, Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd, Harris English, J.J. Spaun, Patrick Rodgers
+6600: Alex Noren, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole, Garrick Higgo, Matt Kuchar, Nick Hardy, Taylor Pendrith, Vincent Norrman, Webb Simpson
+8000: Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam, Brandon Wu, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, Kevin Streelman, Kevin Yu, Lucas Glover, Nicholas Lindheim, Sam Stevens
+9000: Austin Eckroat, Sam Ryder
+10000: Callum Tarren, Chesson Hadley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Riley, KH Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Palmer
How it works:
· Field of 156 players.
·Top 65players and ties will play the final two rounds.
· Sam Burns (No. 20) highlights 14 of the OWGR top 50.
· Purse of $7.6 million with $1.368 million to the winner, along with 500 FedExCup points.
At the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the top 70 in the FedExCup standings will advance to the FedExCup Playoffs next week.
