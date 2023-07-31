Odds Outlook: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im atop wide-open odds board at Wyndham Championship

South Korean Tom Kim will not defend his title on the par-70, 7,131-yard layout due to an ankle injury suffered at The Open Championship. Sungjae Im (+2000) will look to add his name to the winners from his native land at this event, joining Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim (2016). Making his fifth visit in the last five years, he should be ready to take the next step on these perfect Bermuda greens. Posting a scoring average of 66.50 from 16 rounds, 15 have resulted in the 60s, and eight have resulted in 66 or better. The South Korean has three top-10s from four starts here but has not posted a top-10 payday on TOUR since the first week of May. Missing the cut last week for the second time in three events, Sedgefield should be a site for sore eyes.